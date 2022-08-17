ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Another set of human remains found in Lake Mead amid drought

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YElYZ_0hKEoEWc00

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Another set of human remains has been discovered in Lake Mead, officials said, marking the fifth time since May that such a discovery has been made in the lake as it experiences historically low water levels.

The National Park Service said in a statement Tuesday that the human skeletal remains were located in the lake's Swim Beach area and reported to rangers at about 8 p.m. the night prior.

A perimeter has since been established to recover the remains with help from the dive team for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, it said.

No further information about the remains were made public, but the park service said the investigation into them is ongoing.

The discovery marks the fifth time since May that human remains have been discovered in the lake. It also marks the third set of remains to be found in Swim Beach.

The first set of remains was discovered early May in a barrel in what is believed to be a homicide.

Days later, a second body was discovered by a couple paddleboarding on the lake.

A third set was found in late July followed by a fourth set discovered earlier this month.

The announcement of the discovery of a fifth set of remains came as the Biden administration on Tuesday announced it was cutting water supplies from the Colorado River to six neighboring states, including Arizona and Nevada, in order to protect its long-term sustainability as it has dropped to record levels.

Lake Mead, a manmade reservoir on the Colorado River, has also been a victim of drought cycles over the past two decades that have seen it drop for near full capacity in 2000 to about a quarter full last month, according to NASA.

Comments / 13

just me 66
3d ago

it's a dumping ground for killers now with it drying up they will have to find a different place to put them pretty sad for all the lives lost there

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Fifth discovery of human remains reported at Lake Mead

The National Park Service is investigating reports of human skeletal remains being found at Lake Mead in Nevada, marking the fifth time such a discovery has been reported so far this summer. The remains were found in the swimming area of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at about 8...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Human Remains#Colorado River#Skeletal Remains#Reservoir#The National Park Service
wanderwisdom.com

Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
AccuWeather

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river

Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
428K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy