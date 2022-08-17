Effective: 2022-08-19 12:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Anderson Ranch Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Boise Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Elmore County through 930 PM MDT At 854 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Anderson Ranch Reservoir, or 23 miles northeast of Mountain Home. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cat Creek Summit around 920 PM MDT. Pine and Anderson Ranch Reservoir around 930 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

BOISE COUNTY, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO