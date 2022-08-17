ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, both Metro and the city of Alexandria warned Metrorail riders to start planning now for what promises to be a difficult seven to eight months. Starting in just a couple weeks, Metrorail riders who travel between Virginia and D.C. on the Blue and Yellow Lines will have to leave extra time to get places, with the first six weeks being the worst time period.

