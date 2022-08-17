ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Blue & Yellow Line shutdown just weeks away: Here's how to navigate the closure

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, both Metro and the city of Alexandria warned Metrorail riders to start planning now for what promises to be a difficult seven to eight months. Starting in just a couple weeks, Metrorail riders who travel between Virginia and D.C. on the Blue and Yellow Lines will have to leave extra time to get places, with the first six weeks being the worst time period.
Suspect wanted after 2 stabbed at Metro Center Station in northwest DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect after two people were stabbed at Metro Center Station's Red Line platform Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at around 3:20 p.m., police said. When officers arrived at the scene, a man was found unconscious and not breathing and he was transported to a hospital. Police say a woman was also stabbed. Her condition remains unknown.
Ask A Trainer: Should you repair or replace your HVAC equipment?

A homeowner in Gaithersburg, Md., recently reached out for advice on determining if they should repair or replace their HVAC equipment. An HVAC system will serve your home exceptionally well -- until the day it doesn't. When this happens, you'll call an HVAC technician to your home, hoping for a...
5 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring early Monday morning. The multi-vehicle collision happened in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road/Langley Drive around 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Department. Montgomery County...
Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
1 dead, another hospitalized after being shot in Prince George's County, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot in Temple Hills, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Silver Hill at 4:35 a.m. and discovered two men inside a commercial building with gunshot wounds, according to Sergeant Lamar Robinson.
