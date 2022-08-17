Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
WJLA
Virginia Blue & Yellow Line shutdown just weeks away: Here's how to navigate the closure
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, both Metro and the city of Alexandria warned Metrorail riders to start planning now for what promises to be a difficult seven to eight months. Starting in just a couple weeks, Metrorail riders who travel between Virginia and D.C. on the Blue and Yellow Lines will have to leave extra time to get places, with the first six weeks being the worst time period.
WJLA
New Beltway ramp from I-495N to I-66W in Dunn Loring set to open Thursday
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — No one likes sitting in traffic -- A major construction project in Northern Virginia years in the making has reached a major milestone to help alleviate some of that congestion. After a study, official agreement, and public meetings, construction officially started in late 2017....
WJLA
Suspect wanted after 2 stabbed at Metro Center Station in northwest DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect after two people were stabbed at Metro Center Station's Red Line platform Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at around 3:20 p.m., police said. When officers arrived at the scene, a man was found unconscious and not breathing and he was transported to a hospital. Police say a woman was also stabbed. Her condition remains unknown.
WJLA
Police investigating after body discovered in wooded area behind Fairfax County apartments
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was discovered in a wooded area behind apartments in Hybla Valley, Va., according to information from Fairfax County police. Officers responded to the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue at around 1 p.m. Detectives believe the body...
WJLA
Ask A Trainer: Should you repair or replace your HVAC equipment?
A homeowner in Gaithersburg, Md., recently reached out for advice on determining if they should repair or replace their HVAC equipment. An HVAC system will serve your home exceptionally well -- until the day it doesn't. When this happens, you'll call an HVAC technician to your home, hoping for a...
WJLA
2 hurt after car crashes down embankment into woods in Silver Spring: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people suffered minor injuries after a car crashed down an embankment into the woods in Silver Spring early Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Police Department tweeted at 4:11 a.m. that a car crash has shut down New Hampshire Avenue at Southampton Drive and Piney Branch Road at Carroll Avenue.
WJLA
After online chat, Va. man rents motel room for officer posing as 15-year-old girl: police
Montgomery County, Md. — A 34-year-old Virginia man was arrested in Maryland and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor after he attempted to meet up with a person he thought was a teenage girl, Montgomery County police said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Jose Jimenez of McLean, Va., initiated...
WJLA
5 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring early Monday morning. The multi-vehicle collision happened in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road/Langley Drive around 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Department. Montgomery County...
WJLA
Youngkin: Fairfax Co. 'better get it together' when it comes to supporting law enforcement
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking out against leaders in Fairfax County as violent crime increases and Fairfax County faces an unprecedented police shortage. “One of the things we did on day one was press for increased funding for state police, for deputy sheriffs,...
WJLA
Police investigating Capitol Heights fatal shooting of 19-year-old Va. man
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Carlos Benitez-Arevalo in Capitol Heights, Maryland over the weekend. PGPD officers were called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road around 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found Benitez-Arevalo, of...
WJLA
Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
WJLA
Alexandria City Public Schools ups security after HS student killed in McDonald's stabbing
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The Alexandria City Public Schools community can expect more police and security this school year after a student was stabbed to death in the McDonald's parking lot at the Bradlee Shopping Center this past May. Alexandria Police told 7News that shopping center has security and...
WJLA
Missing infant, father out of Montgomery County found safe, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department announced Tuesday morning that a missing infant and her father have been found safe. Authorities tweeted at 3:59 a.m. that seven-month-old Lyric Winter White was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 21 with her father, 36-year-old Ronald White, Jr. At...
WJLA
Man, woman injured in Bristow, Va. shooting; suspect in custody: Prince William Co. police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people were injured Monday after reports of a shooting in Bristow, Va., according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive at around 3 p.m. One man was transported to an area...
WJLA
Suspect charged in double shooting of landscape workers at Alexandria apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A 27-year-old man has been charged for the murders of two landscape workers who were killed in Alexandria on July 16, according to the Alexandria Police Department (APD). Francis Rose, 27, is facing two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of firearm use in...
WJLA
Manassas Park City Schools ready for 3,500 students, 500 staff on Monday
MANASSAS PARK CITY, Va. (7News) — Nearly all the 3,500 students in Manassas Park City Schools are headed back to class Monday morning and around 500 staff members are ready to greet them. Kindergarteners begin Tuesday. The small school district in Northern Virginia is welcoming back Superintendent Dr. Melissa...
WJLA
Students head back to school in Prince William County with nearly 1,500 new employees
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — The first day of school arrived Monday for Prince William County Schools, Virginia’s second-largest district that serves more than 90,000 students. There are 61 elementary Schools, 16 middle schools and 12 high schools. Last year, even with all the virtual learning hurdles, 93 percent...
WJLA
PHOTOS | Maryland's Maple the hedgehog is vying for 'America's Favorite Pet'
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A local hedgehog is spiking interest -- she's up for the title of "America's Favorite Pet." Meet Maple, a viral Hedgehog from Howard County, Maryland with nearly 11,000 Instagram followers. Maple is famous for her fun photoshoots. You can see why. And no surprise...
WJLA
1 dead, another hospitalized after being shot in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot in Temple Hills, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Silver Hill at 4:35 a.m. and discovered two men inside a commercial building with gunshot wounds, according to Sergeant Lamar Robinson.
WJLA
Community heartbroken after 71-year-old woman killed during gun battle in Lanham
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — Along a busy stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, an area of shopping centers, an amazon hub and business parks, witnesses report a rolling gun battle between two cars. Police raced to the scene and found shell casings on the roadway and then got...
