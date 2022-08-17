ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tigers face the Guardians with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Detroit Tigers (45-74, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (62-55, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (0-4, 5.97 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -221, Tigers +181; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers meet the Cleveland Guardians leading the series 2-1.

Cleveland has a 30-24 record in home games and a 62-55 record overall. The Guardians are 52-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has a 45-74 record overall and a 20-41 record on the road. The Tigers are 34-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 9-9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 36 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-39 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez has 24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 10-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .266 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Willi Castro: day-to-day (wrist), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

