Plans for Athens film studio are expanding

athena studios

A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger.

Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site.

The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently under construction.

“Athena Studios’ decision to choose the Classic City for their new production space is yet another signal that our state’s film and television industry is thriving and creating quality jobs for hardworking Georgians across the state,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “We’re proud to be training more Georgians to be decision-makers in film and television production, keeping their talents in our state, and we look forward to this industry’s continued success in the Peach State.”

At the time, Channel 2 Action News spoke with the head of entertainment and media studies at the University of Georgia about what this would mean for UGA students.

“I can’t find any other program in the country that has this kind of access that we’re going to have,” James Hamilton said.

The studio, which will open in March 2023, will be one of Georgia’s largest.

