ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch to Stewart-Haas Racing for 2023?

Kyle Busch is still without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing next year. Is Stewart-Haas Racing a legitimate option for him in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season?. Kyle Busch entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in a contract year with Joe Gibbs Racing, and making matters even more interesting was the fact that longtime primary sponsor Mars Wrigley confirmed before the season started that this would be their final season with the #18 Toyota.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Disappointing Kurt Busch News

Kurt Busch will remain sidelined through the remainder of the regular season. The NASCAR driver confirmed Thursday via a Twitter statement that he won't compete this weekend or next weekend in the season's final two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona in hopes of returning at full strength for the playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Street Outlaws Star Ryan Fellows Killed While Filming Race in 240Z

A presenter and commentator for Discovery's Street Outlaws: Fastest in America was killed while racing his Datsun 240Z for the show on Sunday morning. Ryan Fellows, 41, was competing in an event outside of Las Vegas when he lost control of his turbocharged V-8-powered 240 and crashed. Fellows was participating in the eighth of nine planned races that evening. His car rolled and caught fire, with onlookers unable to get him out of the wreckage, TMZ reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zak Brown
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Tony Hulman
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Person
Graham Rahal
Person
Devlin Defrancesco
Person
Dalton Kellett
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 driver moves we want to see for 2023

NASCAR Cup Series silly season is far from over, despite a few recent announcements. What moves do we want to see for 2023?. Despite several recent NASCAR Cup Series contract announcements, there are still several teams with seats open for the 2023 season, and there are several notable drivers who do not yet have contracts to compete next year.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Watkins Glen Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Watkins Glen International. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at Watkins Glen International in New York. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of knockout qualifying to set the starting grid. View the NASCAR starting lineup for Watkins Glen below.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Watkins Glen TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Watkins Glen tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Watkins Glen: Menu. ARCA: Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Indy#Ed Carpenter Racing#Mclaren Racing#Racer#Nbc
FanSided

NASCAR: The only winner not locked into the playoffs

Of the 15 drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series race so far in 2022, 14 have clinched a spot in the upcoming playoffs. There are just two races remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, but with 15 drivers having already won this year, there is still a chance that there will end up being more winners (17) than playoff spots (16).
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: How Chase Elliott can clinch the regular season title

Just two races remain until the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin. But Chase Elliott could clinch the regular season championship a week early. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of unrivaled parity, producing 15 different winners through 24 races. But amid the parity and chaos, Chase Elliott...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Newgarden rockets into title contention with 5th IndyCar win

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Josef Newgarden considers teammate Scott McLaughlin one of his closest friends, his “Bus Bro” at the racetrack, and the driver he knows who will race him clean with a win on the line. That made it a lot easier for Newgarden to chase down McLaughlin on a restart following a rain delay to reclaim the lead at World Wide Technology Raceway, take his IndyCar-best fifth win of the season, and tighten the championship race. “With Scott, it’s a little bittersweet because we just have a great friendship,” Newgarden said. “He’s a tremendous competitor. I rank Scott one of the elite drivers in the world, not just here, but in the world. He’s top class, very difficult to beat. We get along really great, he’s a tremendous teammate, a hard worker and it’s not the easiest friendship to have because at the end of the day, we are competing. “He wanted to win the race and I wanted to win the race. But ultimately we have a tremendous working relationship and nights like this are good. If we’re battling together, things are going well and we want to see that pretty often.”
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

McMurry taking active role in Acura GTP development as a driver and engineer

The build-up to this week’s official launch of Acura’s entry for the new top-tier IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship class has featured the tireless efforts of countless people at Honda Performance Development (HPD), not the least of whom is a familiar name in IMSA circles. Matt McMurry is a two-time WeatherTech Championship driver champion. He’s also a vehicle dynamics engineer at HPD. The 24-year-old has combined those talents to play an integral role in development of the Acura ARX-06 that will take on fierce competition from several other manufacturers when one of the most anticipated eras in IMSA history begins in January with the introduction of the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule at Watkins Glen International

On a weekend in which the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture remains unsettled, there will be a second focus at Watkins Glen International. And “international” is the appropriate word. For the first time in Cup history, seven countries will be represented on the starting grid. The biggest name...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Watkins Glen qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the Go Bowling at The Glen. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the fifth and final road course race of the 2022 regular season this Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch announcement seals four playoff spots

The announcement that Kurt Busch won’t be competing in the final two races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season locked up four playoff berths. During the few days off between this past Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway and the upcoming race weekend at Watkins Glen International, four more drivers have clinched playoff berths simply because of an announcement.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: ‘Confirmed’ driver change won’t happen in 2023

Aric Almirola was set to retire at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, but now he is slated to return for another year at Stewart-Haas Racing. The first “confirmed” driver change for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season came before the 2022 season even began, when Aric Almirola announced that the upcoming 2022 campaign would be his 15th and final season in the series and his fifth and final season as the driver of the #10 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

IndyCar: 10-year anniversary of the race that never happened

On this date 10 years ago, IndyCar was to have visited China for the first time for the Indy Qingdao 600. That race was canceled, and the trip has never been made. Shortly after the conclusion of the 2011 IndyCar season, it was announced that IndyCar would be making its first ever trip to China as one of four international races on the 2012 calendar, along with races in Sao Paulo (Brazil), Toronto (Canada), and Edmonton (Canada).
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Force, Hagan qualify No. 1 at Brainerd NHRA Nationals

Matt Hagan powered to the top in Funny Car qualifying in the final pairing on Saturday at Brainerd International Raceway, securing the No. 1 position for Tony Stewart Racing at the 40th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force also qualified No. 1 at the 15th...
BRAINERD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy