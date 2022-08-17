Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kyle Busch to Stewart-Haas Racing for 2023?
Kyle Busch is still without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing next year. Is Stewart-Haas Racing a legitimate option for him in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season?. Kyle Busch entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in a contract year with Joe Gibbs Racing, and making matters even more interesting was the fact that longtime primary sponsor Mars Wrigley confirmed before the season started that this would be their final season with the #18 Toyota.
NASCAR World Reacts To Disappointing Kurt Busch News
Kurt Busch will remain sidelined through the remainder of the regular season. The NASCAR driver confirmed Thursday via a Twitter statement that he won't compete this weekend or next weekend in the season's final two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona in hopes of returning at full strength for the playoffs.
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
Road & Track
Street Outlaws Star Ryan Fellows Killed While Filming Race in 240Z
A presenter and commentator for Discovery's Street Outlaws: Fastest in America was killed while racing his Datsun 240Z for the show on Sunday morning. Ryan Fellows, 41, was competing in an event outside of Las Vegas when he lost control of his turbocharged V-8-powered 240 and crashed. Fellows was participating in the eighth of nine planned races that evening. His car rolled and caught fire, with onlookers unable to get him out of the wreckage, TMZ reports.
The Heartbreaking Death of a 7-Year-Old at Watkins Glen Transformed Road-Course Racing Forever
The death of a seven-year-old during a Watkins Glen road race led to big changes in motorsports. The post The Heartbreaking Death of a 7-Year-Old at Watkins Glen Transformed Road-Course Racing Forever appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 5 driver moves we want to see for 2023
NASCAR Cup Series silly season is far from over, despite a few recent announcements. What moves do we want to see for 2023?. Despite several recent NASCAR Cup Series contract announcements, there are still several teams with seats open for the 2023 season, and there are several notable drivers who do not yet have contracts to compete next year.
Watkins Glen Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Watkins Glen International. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at Watkins Glen International in New York. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of knockout qualifying to set the starting grid. View the NASCAR starting lineup for Watkins Glen below.
Watkins Glen TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Watkins Glen tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Watkins Glen: Menu. ARCA: Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race.
NASCAR: The only winner not locked into the playoffs
Of the 15 drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series race so far in 2022, 14 have clinched a spot in the upcoming playoffs. There are just two races remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, but with 15 drivers having already won this year, there is still a chance that there will end up being more winners (17) than playoff spots (16).
NASCAR: How Chase Elliott can clinch the regular season title
Just two races remain until the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin. But Chase Elliott could clinch the regular season championship a week early. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of unrivaled parity, producing 15 different winners through 24 races. But amid the parity and chaos, Chase Elliott...
Newgarden rockets into title contention with 5th IndyCar win
MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Josef Newgarden considers teammate Scott McLaughlin one of his closest friends, his “Bus Bro” at the racetrack, and the driver he knows who will race him clean with a win on the line. That made it a lot easier for Newgarden to chase down McLaughlin on a restart following a rain delay to reclaim the lead at World Wide Technology Raceway, take his IndyCar-best fifth win of the season, and tighten the championship race. “With Scott, it’s a little bittersweet because we just have a great friendship,” Newgarden said. “He’s a tremendous competitor. I rank Scott one of the elite drivers in the world, not just here, but in the world. He’s top class, very difficult to beat. We get along really great, he’s a tremendous teammate, a hard worker and it’s not the easiest friendship to have because at the end of the day, we are competing. “He wanted to win the race and I wanted to win the race. But ultimately we have a tremendous working relationship and nights like this are good. If we’re battling together, things are going well and we want to see that pretty often.”
racer.com
McMurry taking active role in Acura GTP development as a driver and engineer
The build-up to this week’s official launch of Acura’s entry for the new top-tier IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship class has featured the tireless efforts of countless people at Honda Performance Development (HPD), not the least of whom is a familiar name in IMSA circles. Matt McMurry is a two-time WeatherTech Championship driver champion. He’s also a vehicle dynamics engineer at HPD. The 24-year-old has combined those talents to play an integral role in development of the Acura ARX-06 that will take on fierce competition from several other manufacturers when one of the most anticipated eras in IMSA history begins in January with the introduction of the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule at Watkins Glen International
On a weekend in which the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture remains unsettled, there will be a second focus at Watkins Glen International. And “international” is the appropriate word. For the first time in Cup history, seven countries will be represented on the starting grid. The biggest name...
Kurt Busch Medical Update: NASCAR driver issues statement
Kurt Busch will miss races at Watkins Glen and Daytona. In late July, Kurt Busch crashed off turn three at Pocono Raceway. He backed his No. 45 car into the fence and he’s been absent from the machine ever since due to a concussion. Hear from Kurt Busch below.
NASCAR: 2022 Watkins Glen qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the Go Bowling at The Glen. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the fifth and final road course race of the 2022 regular season this Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch announcement seals four playoff spots
The announcement that Kurt Busch won’t be competing in the final two races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season locked up four playoff berths. During the few days off between this past Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway and the upcoming race weekend at Watkins Glen International, four more drivers have clinched playoff berths simply because of an announcement.
NASCAR: ‘Confirmed’ driver change won’t happen in 2023
Aric Almirola was set to retire at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, but now he is slated to return for another year at Stewart-Haas Racing. The first “confirmed” driver change for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season came before the 2022 season even began, when Aric Almirola announced that the upcoming 2022 campaign would be his 15th and final season in the series and his fifth and final season as the driver of the #10 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.
IndyCar: 10-year anniversary of the race that never happened
On this date 10 years ago, IndyCar was to have visited China for the first time for the Indy Qingdao 600. That race was canceled, and the trip has never been made. Shortly after the conclusion of the 2011 IndyCar season, it was announced that IndyCar would be making its first ever trip to China as one of four international races on the 2012 calendar, along with races in Sao Paulo (Brazil), Toronto (Canada), and Edmonton (Canada).
racer.com
Force, Hagan qualify No. 1 at Brainerd NHRA Nationals
Matt Hagan powered to the top in Funny Car qualifying in the final pairing on Saturday at Brainerd International Raceway, securing the No. 1 position for Tony Stewart Racing at the 40th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force also qualified No. 1 at the 15th...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen starting lineup: Chase Elliott wins third pole of 2022
Chase Elliott won the pole for the Go Bowling at the Glen on Saturday afternoon, posting a lap of 1:10.477 (125.147 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to earn his third pole of the 2022 season and his second on a road course. Elliott led a Hendrick Motorsports sweep of the front row, as he will be joined in Row 1 by teammate Kyle Larson.
