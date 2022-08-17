MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Josef Newgarden considers teammate Scott McLaughlin one of his closest friends, his “Bus Bro” at the racetrack, and the driver he knows who will race him clean with a win on the line. That made it a lot easier for Newgarden to chase down McLaughlin on a restart following a rain delay to reclaim the lead at World Wide Technology Raceway, take his IndyCar-best fifth win of the season, and tighten the championship race. “With Scott, it’s a little bittersweet because we just have a great friendship,” Newgarden said. “He’s a tremendous competitor. I rank Scott one of the elite drivers in the world, not just here, but in the world. He’s top class, very difficult to beat. We get along really great, he’s a tremendous teammate, a hard worker and it’s not the easiest friendship to have because at the end of the day, we are competing. “He wanted to win the race and I wanted to win the race. But ultimately we have a tremendous working relationship and nights like this are good. If we’re battling together, things are going well and we want to see that pretty often.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO