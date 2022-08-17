Read full article on original website
Related
ABC Action News
Forecast: 40% chance of sct'd rain returns
A few sct'd showers along the coast early moving east for the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the upper 80s along the beaches to the low 90s inland.
ABC Action News
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 moving towards the Mexican and south Texas coast
MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center sent a hurricane hunter flight into potential tropical cyclone 4 Saturday morning to see if the disturbance had formed into a tropical storm. The system is the fourth tracked disturbance/storm so far in the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. At 8 a.m., the...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 18-21
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 18-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Thursday at 7:10 p.m. | Friday at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday at 4:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field at...
ABC Action News
Take A Look: The Duke Energy Center For The Arts Mahaffey Theater
TAMPA, Fla. — The Duke Energy Center For The Arts Mahaffey Theater is one of the best entertainment venues in Tampa Bay. Located in the heart of culturally rich downtown St. Petersburg, The Mahaffey Theater features some of the best acts coming to Central Florida. Take a look at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC Action News
Taking Your Backyard BBQ to the Next Level with Ford's Garage
We're helping you take your backyard BBQ to the next level! Ford's Garage joined Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to inspire us with ideas from their burger and beer joint, which is indeed inspired by Henry Ford himself!. Ford’s Garage has several locations across Tampa Bay. The restaurant offers a mouth-watering...
ABC Action News
Shipping container barriers toppled at Arizona-Mexico border
YUMA, Ariz.— A plan to fill gaps in the Arizona-Mexico border wall hit a roadblock. Two of the shipping container Arizona is using as a wall were found tipped over this week. The containers, which weigh about 8,800 pounds each, were not attached to other cargo boxes, a spokesperson...
ABC Action News
Florida Senate president pauses review of Andrew Warren's suspension
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has decided to temporarily halt its review of Andrew Warren's suspension, according to a statement released Thursday morning. The move comes only 12 hours after Warren filed a federal lawsuit that would challenge his suspension as state attorney. Governor Ron Desantis issued an...
Comments / 1