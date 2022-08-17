ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 18-21

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 18-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Thursday at 7:10 p.m. | Friday at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday at 4:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field at...
Taking Your Backyard BBQ to the Next Level with Ford's Garage

We're helping you take your backyard BBQ to the next level! Ford's Garage joined Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to inspire us with ideas from their burger and beer joint, which is indeed inspired by Henry Ford himself!. Ford’s Garage has several locations across Tampa Bay. The restaurant offers a mouth-watering...
Shipping container barriers toppled at Arizona-Mexico border

YUMA, Ariz.— A plan to fill gaps in the Arizona-Mexico border wall hit a roadblock. Two of the shipping container Arizona is using as a wall were found tipped over this week. The containers, which weigh about 8,800 pounds each, were not attached to other cargo boxes, a spokesperson...
Florida Senate president pauses review of Andrew Warren's suspension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has decided to temporarily halt its review of Andrew Warren's suspension, according to a statement released Thursday morning. The move comes only 12 hours after Warren filed a federal lawsuit that would challenge his suspension as state attorney. Governor Ron Desantis issued an...

