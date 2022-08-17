Read full article on original website
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.・
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
China says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain, while factories in the southwest waited Sunday to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower.The hottest, driest summer since Chinese records began 61 years ago has wilted crops and left reservoirs at half of their normal water level. Factories in Sichuan province were shut down last week to save power for homes as air-conditioning demand surged, with temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).The coming 10...
motor1.com
Volkswagen already has 10,000 orders for the ID. Buzz in Europe
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is off to a great start in Europe, with two-thirds of the production allocated for 2022 being sold months before deliveries are scheduled to start. Advance sales have already passed the 10,000 mark, led by demand in Norway, Germany and the Benelux countries. The automaker estimates a production run of 15,000 units for this year at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) plant in Hanover, Germany.
CARS・
motor1.com
UK: Mustang Mach-E races Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX in electric crossover battle
Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
CARS・
motor1.com
BMW says iX electric SUV in fatal crash wasn't self-driving
A recent fatal crash in Germany involved four vehicles, one of which was an all-new BMW iX electric SUV. The crash killed one person and left many others seriously injured. BMW has come forward to claim that while it was initially reported that the iX was an autonomous test vehicle, the crossover wasn't actually a self-driving car.
motor1.com
UK: Bennetts Bike Social spins some laps aboard the Crighton CR700W
There’s one thing retired Grand Prix motorcycle racers criticize about modern MotoGP machines: electronics. Back in the two-stroke era, 500cc GP bikes were notoriously hard-edged. From peaky powerbands to bygone tire technology, former Grand Prix greats relied on their supple right wrists to stay out of the gravel pits.
motor1.com
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition debuts, production limited to 17
Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.
