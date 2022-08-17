Ricciardo preserving memory of St. Louisville baseball legend Klockner

GRANVILLE — Bill Ricciardo, amateur historian, is writing a book on the St. Louisville Little League teams coached by Harry Klockner in the 1950s and 60s. Ricciardo is compiling anecdotal stories and newspaper clippings from former players in order to preserve the legend of Klockner and the baseball culture he built.

Klockner was a well-known pillar of the community as he owned a local grocery store, and he founded the St. Louisville Little League team, coaching his three sons, Harry Joe, Bob and Dick. Along with the creation of the team, Klockner built and maintained the field.

“He sponsored the team, you know he could have put Klockner on the front of our jerseys, but he chose to keep it St. Louisville,'' Ricciardo said. “I remember on a rainout, Harry would run out there with a squeegee and push the water off and before you knew it we’d be out there playing.”

Many of the former players Ricciardo has talked to remember Klockner by his wizardry with a fungo bat, his wicked curveball or his infamous Harryisms. Most of all it was Klockner’s unique way of teaching baseball that he is remembered by.

“I played college ball for a few years, and no one ever taught the things Harry taught us,” Ricciardo said. “It was a lot of mental challenge, and that was unique, one of his Harryisms was ‘Always be a thinker.’”

Klockner did not just teach baseball. He wove life lessons into his practices that helped the players to be better men, instilling principles such as effort, accountability and teamwork in his players.

“When we had practice it was very disciplined. We picked up a lot of life stuff during that,” Ricciardo said. “I don’t think many of the other coaches took that much time with their team. He loved doing it, and the kids loved it, too.”

When summertime rolled around for these kids, baseball became their life as every second was spent on the diamond with the team. This time spent together created a camaraderie that has lasted decades.

“I don’t think many teams had the same experience we did. In the early 60s we would play up to 60 games a year,” Ricciardo said. “It’s been kinda like a fraternity for the guys that played for him.”

This connection to the team was not isolated to just the coaches and players as the entirety of the town was supporting them. The success of Klockner’s teams was a tremendous source of pride.

“As we were riding through town on the victory parade, there were people out in the street clapping, the community was really into it,” Ricciardo said. “I just think it was the experience of St. Louisville, when you have a community behind you like that, it's something that stands out.”

Although much time has passed and things have changed, the love of baseball remains persistent in the former players of St. Louisville. Ricciardo has been conducting interviews and talking to as many former players as possible.

“As I talk to these guys, many still carry clippings from 50-60 years ago in their wallet, and boy they loved Harry,” Ricciardo said. “When I get to talk to these guys, you can just see their faces light up from excitement.”

In writing this book Ricciardo has started to build a group of guys who share similar experiences and a similar love for the sport of baseball. Without the creation of this project it is likely this group would never get together.

“Once I meet a few of these former players they will pass on a phone number of someone else, and it becomes a web of connections,” Ricciardo said. “The minute I started talking to a guy who played in the 60s he got so excited, and he brought over a friend who played in the 50s.”

This interview process is not without its challenges for Ricciardo. There are some unique problems that have been slowing his work.

“A lot of members of those older teams have passed, and many of them don’t have cell phones or computers, so it has been challenging to get in touch,” Ricciardo said.

The writing of this book has already brought a community of former players together to remember the days spent out on the diamond and above all the statistics, newspaper clippings and box scores that will surely be featured in the book, this is what is truly important.

“When I started I thought I was kind of doing this for myself, but as I talk to these guys they can’t wait,” Ricciardo said. “It’s just a bunch of old guys with a common fraternity, and I just wanted to preserve that history.”

Have a story to share?

Bill Ricciardo is asking those who played for Harry Klockner to contact him at st.l.littleleague@gmail.com or 740-587-0033.