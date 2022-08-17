ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 HBCU Football Season Predictions from HBCU-PSMA

By Kyle T. Mosley
 3 days ago

HBCU-PSMA voted on the predicted orders of finish in HBCU football for the 2022 season.

HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association members voted on the predicted orders of finish for the HBCU football programs in their respective conferences.   As member of the organization, I based my vote on last season's results, head coaches, staff, coaching changing, recruits and transfers, and personal interviews and research of the teams.

Interesting tidbits from the voting.

  1. Members believed Jackson State or Florida A&M would take home the Celebration Bowl trophy this season over South Carolina State.
  2. Bowie is expected to return as CIAA champions although the Bulldogs lost Coach Damon Wilson to Morgan State.
  3. Alcorn State would rebound and claim the SWAC West title over Southern.  The quarterback position is still unsettled at both schools.
  4. Albany State to become SIAC champions, but where are my Morehouse Tigers?

HBCU/Pro Sports Media Association
2022 Predicted Orders of Finish (per conference)
20 total votes (1st place votes in parentheses)
* indicates not eligible for conference championship in 2022-2023

MEAC

MEAC :

  1. South Carolina State 186 (16)
  2. Norfolk State 144 (2)
  3. North Carolina Central 128 (1)
  4. Howard University 83 (1)
  5. Delaware State 58
  6. Morgan State 32

SWAC

SWAC EAST :

  1. Jackson State 188 (14)
  2. Florida A&M 166 (6)
  3. Alabama A&M 110
  4. Alabama State 74
  5. Bethune-Cookman 47
  6. Mississippi Valley State 35

SWAC WEST :

  1. Alcorn State 174 (10)
  2. Southern University 156 (8)
  3. Grambling State 104 (1)
  4. Prairie View A&M 74
  5. Texas Southern 69 (1)
  6. U of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40

Who will win the SWAC Championship?

  1. Jackson State-12
  2. Florida A&M-6
  3. Alcorn State-1
  4. Grambling State-1

Who will win the Celebration Bowl (MEAC Champion vs SWAC Champion)?

  1. Jackson State-8
  2. Florida A&M-6
  3. South Carolina State-2
  4. Grambling State-1
  5. Norfolk State-1
  6. Alcorn State-1
  7. Howard University-1

CIAA

CIAA NORTH :

  1. Bowie State 182 (13)
  2. Virginia Union 131 (4)
  3. Virginia State 127 (2)
  4. Chowan University 84
  5. Lincoln University 48 (1)
  6. Elizabeth City State 48

CIAA SOUTH :

  1. Fayetteville State 192 (16)
  2. Winston-Salem State 128 (3)
  3. Shaw University 125 (1)
  4. Johnson City State 67
  5. Saint Augustine’s 60
  6. Livingston College 40

Who will win CIAA?

  1. Bowie State-8
  2. Fayetteville State-7
  3. Virginia Union-3
  4. Virginia State-1
  5. Lincoln University-1

SIAC

SIAC EAST :

  1. Albany State 179 (13)
  2. Savannah State 120 (4)
  3. Benedict College 86
  4. Fort Valley State 77
  5. Morris College 65
  6. Edward Waters 54*
  7. Clark Atlanta 30
  8. Allen University 21*

SIAC WEST :

  1. Miles College 170 (9)
  2. Tuskegee University 152 (8)
  3. Lane College 122 (3)
  4. Kentucky State 96
  5. Central State 62

Who will win SIAC?

  1. Albany State -12
  2. Miles College-2
  3. Savannah State-2
  4. Lane College-1
  5. Tuskegee University-1
  6. Benedict College-1
  7. Edward Waters*-1

About the HBCU Pro-Sports Media Association
Founded in 2020, the HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association is an organization that includes (but not limited to) journalists, photographers, broadcasters, reporters, editors, and sports-information directors dedicated to the coverage and support, both on and off the field, of historically black college sports and HBCU alumni athletes who become professionals.

For more information, log onto www.hbcuprosportsmedia.com .

