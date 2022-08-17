ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Yankees aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Rays

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays (62-53, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (72-45, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (7-7, 4.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 4.18 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -147, Rays +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to break their three-game losing streak when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York has a 72-45 record overall and a 41-17 record in home games. The Yankees have a 33-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tampa Bay has a 62-53 record overall and a 27-31 record in road games. The Rays have gone 16-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 46 home runs while slugging .667. DJ LeMahieu is 6-for-32 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has six home runs, 61 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .272 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 8-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .196 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (toe), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

