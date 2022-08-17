Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home to community support
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. The event will be happening this Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Liederkranz in Grand Island.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man charged with possessing fake vaccine card
LINCOLN — A Grand Island man is accused in federal court of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against 34-year-old Jason Olderbak on Tuesday. It charges him with fraudulent use of seals of the United States on a vaccination card on July 30. Court documents don’t reveal many details, but say he bought or procured vaccination cards with a fake Center for Disease Control seal.
KSNB Local4
Liederkranz annual Craft Brew and Sausage festival
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. In April, Jayda Hayes had an accident on a playground that left her with several spine injuries including a shattered vertebrae.
clipperpubco.com
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison
BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
York News-Times
Grand Island man indicted for buying fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards
A Nebraska man is accused of buying fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination record cards. A grand jury indicted Jason Olderbak, a 34-year-old Grand Island man, on Tuesday on a charge of fraudulent use of seals of the United States government. According to court records, on July 30, 2021, he allegedly bought and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Former LPS custodian sentenced
The biggest concern for the district remains bus drivers and with school now in session, they’re nearly 50 drivers short of being fully staffed and 29 short from last year when routes were consolidated. Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you know anything about...
News Channel Nebraska
Grisly Merrick County crash sends one to hospital
GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Lancaster County men facing felony counts, in Beatrice house shooting
BEATRICE – A Firth man charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home, faces further hearing September 8th, in Gage County Court. 18-year-old Colten Anderson is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The charges, upon conviction, carry possible sentences of up to 50 years in prison, with a mandatory five-year minimum on each count. Anderson was excused from attending Thursday’s hearing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Deshler man sentenced for meth conviction following armed dispute at bar
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 61-year-old southeast Nebraska man will spend several years behind bars for a meth-related conviction following an armed dispute at a bar. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Friday that Robert D. Dankemeyer, of Deshler, was sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison following his federal conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Dankemeyer pleaded guilty on May 24. After he completes his prison sentence, Dankemeyer will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
foxnebraska.com
Arrest made in Landmark Implement fire near Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement, 4815 West Hwy 6, near Hastings. The fire was determined to be a crime of arson. Investigators developed information that Mitchell Linder, 30,...
York News-Times
Knife-wielding Lincoln man chased people near downtown bus stop, police say
A 55-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday evening after he chased and threatened two people near 11th and N streets as they celebrated a personal milestone near a downtown bus stop, according to police. The victims told officers they had been celebrating when Derrick Waller, who was sitting near the...
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino could be opening in Grand Island soon. When the State Fair wraps up on Sept. 5, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives said they hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park Concourse. Their hope is to...
klkntv.com
Inmate serving one-year sentence dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 59-year-old inmate died on Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Jack Talbitzer, 59, was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivering and possessing a controlled substance out of Dodge County. Talbitzer had been serving out his sentence...
doniphanherald.com
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens people with a knife
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man Wednesday evening for reportedly threatening others with a knife. LPD said officers responded to ta call of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife in the area of 11th and N Streets around 7:00 p.m. Officers said they talked...
York News-Times
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County
Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
Comments / 0