BBC

Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC

Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell

Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
BBC

Yordanos Brhane: How teenager's dream of security turned to tragedy

Yordanos Brhane was 15 years old when she fled Eritrea, crossing Africa and Europe in the hope of finding a better life and re-uniting with her family. Years later, the long and difficult journey brought her to the UK, where she was fatally stabbed just months after settling. Yordanos's sister has spoken about how a young woman's dream of security ended in tragedy.
