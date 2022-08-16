Read full article on original website
Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
The 8 Best Sunroom Manufacturers of 2022
Sunrooms can be a major plus to your home. Sunny, full of natural light, and often equipped with heating and cooling, they’re a year-round indoor space where you can enjoy relaxing, entertaining, or growing plants. They come in almost any shape and size and can be custom-made or pre-built. You can even find build-your-own sunroom kits if you’re especially handy.
The Right to Repair Movement Is Heating Up—What All DIYers Need to Know
After you purchase a car, grill, phone, generator, or pretty much any other product, the general assumption is that you can then do whatever you want with the item in question. Many companies, however, limit the right of the consumer to repair their products, making repairs costly and time-consuming. To combat such limitations, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has recently taken action against noted grill manufacturer Weber-Stephen Products LLC. The complaint against Weber stems from warranty terms on Weber products that restrict the right to repair by stating that the warranty is void if customers use or install third-party parts on their grills.
Lemonade Renters Insurance Review: An All-Digital Provider for a Phone-Shy Clientele
Tenants who rent an apartment or house can avoid some of the costs that come with homeownership, but one need they shouldn’t overlook is insurance. While landlords may have coverage of their own (perhaps through the best landlord insurance companies), that coverage won’t do renters much good if their belongings are damaged, destroyed, or stolen during their rental period.
How Much Does a Pergola Cost to Build?
A pergola adds great style (and cool shade) to outdoor living spaces. But how much is a pergola? There are many factors to consider when estimating pergola cost, but according to Angi and HomeAdvisor, homeowners pay $3,970 on average for a new backyard structure, though the price can be as low as $2,124 or as high as $5,968 depending on the project.
The Best Carpet Removal and Disposal Services of 2022
Even with diligent cleaning, an old carpet will eventually need to be replaced. Most carpets become matted and frayed after as little as 3 years and typically last less than 10 years. When it is time to replace that old carpet, one solution is for the homeowner to pull it up and haul it to the landfill. A better option is hiring a carpet removal and disposal service.
The Best Generator Deals of 2022: Honda, Generac, Predator, and More
A generator is a great item to have if you’re a homeowner. Whether you need backup power to your home or workshop or want to power up the RV or tailgate party, they come in handy year-round. House generators are especially nice to have during the hurricane and storm seasons coming up this fall and winter.
How to clean a coffee maker with vinegar
Here's how to clean a coffee maker with vinegar in under an hour
8 Things to Know Before Buying a House in a Wildfire-Prone Region
Wildfires can wreak havoc on entire communities instantaneously. Unfortunately, wildfires are getting more intense and frequent due to climate change, with recent years seeing record-breaking wildfire seasons. This is happening because higher temperatures and shifts in weather patterns dry out vegetation and make fires more likely to ignite and burn longer.
Earthship Homes: Are They the Next Big Sustainable Housing Trend?
If you’re curious about off-grid living, you may have heard of an Earthship. Earthship homes are built partially into the earth out of upcycled and natural materials and constructed to be able to maintain a comfortable temperature year-round without requiring a conventional HVAC system. Earthship home design makes use...
How to Get Rid of Asian Beetles
Have you started noticing orange ladybugs congregating around windows in your home or swarming in the attic? These are bugs that look like ladybugs, but aren’t. Based on their color and behavior, they are likely Asian lady beetles. Asian beetles (also called Chinese beetles or Asian ladybugs) are not native to North America, but migrated from Asia, as the name suggests. They are now an invasive species in many regions of the U.S. Most gardeners don’t mind the insects outdoors as they eat harmful bugs, such as aphids. But Asian beetles exhibit a behavior called “overwintering” meaning they seek warm, dry places for shelter when temperatures drop. Your home may be an ideal place for lady beetles to overwinter if they can get inside. While Asian lady beetles are not dangerous to humans, most homeowners prefer to remove these uninvited guests from their home as soon as possible. Read on for some pointers on how to get rid of Asian beetles.
These Programs Can Help You Buy Your Dream Home in Today’s Market
Buying a home is an investment in the future, but lenders typically require a down payment before they’ll loan the balance of the money to purchase a house. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (a branch of the federal government), a down payment of about 20 percent is standard. For many would-be buyers, however, coming up with that much money isn’t realistic. That’s where down payment assistance programs (DPAs) come in: They offer loans and grants to qualified buyers to help with their down payments.
5 reasons to hold on to old silica gel packets
These little beads can serve a lot more purposes than as single-use waste. PixabayReduce plastic waste while keeping your prized possessions safe from moisture damage.
Yeti Roadie Wheeled Review: Is the $500 Cooler Worth Buying?
Confession: I am a bit of a Yeti evangelist. If Yeti makes it, chances are I own it. The Rambler Tumbler? Duh—it’s what keeps me hydrated every day. The Yeti Hopper? Absolutely; it’s my go-to for boat days and backyard picnics. The Tundra Haul? Of course! It’s easily one of my favorites.
CARS・
Solved! Why Your AC Smells Musty—And What To Do About It
Q: I recently noticed my AC smells musty when it turns on, and I’ve never noticed this before. Why does my air conditioning smell, and what should I do to get rid of the scent?. A: AC units can sometimes give off a mildew smell for a host of...
How Much Does Artificial Grass Cost?
Artificial grass is a growing trend among homeowners. The lure of artificial turf includes reduced water costs; better drainage; minimized maintenance; a stunning appearance in both sunny and shaded areas; and not exposing family and pets to pesticides, fertilizers, and chemicals. Today’s artificial grass looks more realistic than ever, but incorrect installation can make it look fake and unnatural. A professional artificial grass installer has the experience, skill, and specialized tools to make the fake grass look more realistic.
I Tested All of the Solo Stoves, and the New Fire Pit 2.0 Is Better Than I Expected
One of the best anchors for any backyard living space is a great looking fire pit. Few things bring us together like relaxing fireside, gazing into the flames, sharing food, drink, and time with family and friends. Unfortunately, wood smoke has a sneaky way of tarnishing the good times by burning our eyes, causing allergies to flare up, and infusing our clothes with its rank smell. But we are fortunate to live in the age of portable smokeless fire pits, and Solo Stove makes some of the best.
