sheltonherald.com
Some CT families with school children will get $258 per child starting Sunday. Here's who’s eligible.
Some low-income Connecticut families with school children will receive payments starting on Sunday of $258 for each child. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Friday the “one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit” will be paid out to families over the weekend. The program is called the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund.
sheltonherald.com
California advances broadest US law sealing criminal records
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators. The bill would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of...
sheltonherald.com
Report: More TX parents choose home education over public school
Many Texas students are preparing to go or already are back in school, while others are gearing up to start classes at home. The number of students in the state who have withdrawn from non-charter public schools to be homeschooled has increased in recent years, according to data from the Texas Home School Coalition released in early August by The Texas Education Agency.
sheltonherald.com
West Nile virus has spread to 17 Connecticut towns, state officials say
After this month’s heat and humidity, scientists have noticed a spike in mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus throughout Connecticut. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, or CAES, identified infected mosquitoes in 17 towns this season. This includes Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, West Haven, Westport and Woodstock.
sheltonherald.com
South Texas counties 'most at risk' for extreme heat by 2053
An “extreme heat belt” is expected to cover East and North Texas, as well as much of the middle of the U.S., by 2053 as temperatures continue to rise nationwide, a report from First Street Foundation shows. The extreme heat belt includes U.S. counties with at least one “extreme danger day,” or a day where the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more. While South Texas is not expected to be included in this zone, counties in the region are considered to be the "most at risk" for extreme weather changes by 2053, the report said.
sheltonherald.com
What's the best snack in Texas? Hint: It's only available at Buc-ee's
A recent report from Food & Wine researched American food culture across the country to determine the best snacks in each state. These snacks reign supreme in Texas and its neighboring states. Texas' top snacking food trends. The Food & Wine report mentioned the Lone Star State's great barbecue and...
