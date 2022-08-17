Read full article on original website
Related
Luis Suarez fires warning to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after red card
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez warns Darwin Nunez that Premier League defenders will target him more often after his red card against Crystal Palace.
Manchester City 6-0 Tomiris-Turan: Player ratings as City progress in Champions League
Player ratings from Manchester City's Champions League victory over Tomiris-Turan.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang green lights Chelsea move as Barcelona receive bid
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is willing to join Chelsea and a part-exchange bid involving Marcos Alonso has been lodged with Barcelona, 90min understands.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mikel Arteta reveals why Gabriel Jesus had to leave Man City for Arsenal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Gabriel Jesus was ready to take the next step in his career and become a leader rather than a squad player.
Unai Emery urges Villarreal to reject Barcelona's interest in Juan Foyth
Unai Emery has urged Villarreal to reject Barcelona's interest in right-back Juan Foyth.
The transfers Man Utd should try to complete before the summer window closes
The transfers Manchester United need to target before the end of the summer transfer window, including Casemiro, Antony, Frenkie de Jong and more.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea enquire about Maguire; Real Madrid eye Hojbjerg
Saturday's transfer rumours include Harry Maguire, Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nicolas Pepe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Cody Gakpo, Marcos Alonso & more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tottenham 1-0 Wolves: Player ratings as Harry Kane's 250th Spurs goal seals win
Player ratings as Tottenham defeated Wolves in the Premier League through a second half header from Harry Kane.
Real Madrid unveil new Bernabeu-inspired third kit for 2022/23 season
Real Madrid's 2022/23 third kit has been released.
Fulham agree Justin Kluivert loan with option to buy
Fulham have agreed a loan deal for Roma forward Justin Kluivert and will have the option to make the move permanent.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Leeds United - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds United
Real Madrid send Casemiro classy message ahead of Man Utd transfer
Real Madrid thank Casemiro for his years of service ahead of his move to Manchester United.
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa: Wilfried Zaha & Ebere Eze shine in routine win
Crystal Palace soared to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Selhurst Park thanks to a brace from Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Phillipe Mateta.
Niamh Charles signs new long-term Chelsea contract
Niamh Charles has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with Chelsea, keeping her at the club until 2025.
How to watch the 2022/23 Champions League group stage draw
How fans can watch the 2022/23 Champions League group stage draw on TV and live stream.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Team news for Bournemouth; Gabriel Jesus' form; transfer plans
Mikel Arteta's press conference as Arsenal prepare to face Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Gareth Taylor insists Man City squad are in a healthier place compared to last year
Gareth Taylor insists his Manchester City side are in a 'much healthier place' heading into the new season in comparison to this time last year.
NYCFC claim former Inter Miami winger Matias Pellegrini via waivers
New York City FC have claimed Argentine winger Matias Pellegrini off the MLS waivers list, the club announced Friday.
MLS・
Thomas Tuchel in talks over new Chelsea contract
Chelsea have opened talks with manager Thomas Tuchel over extending his contract at Stamford Bridge.
90min
793
Followers
8K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0