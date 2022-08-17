ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, NC

cbs17

I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina man dies after crashing car into a train

BENSON, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina man has died after a car crashed into a moving freight train in Benson. News outlets report that it happened Friday in Johnston County, before 6 p.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
BENSON, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man found shot in Orange County parking lot

Hillsborough, N.C. — A 26-year-old man was found shot Friday morning in a parking lot outside Hillsborough. Orange County deputies were called to the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive on a report of shots fired. A K-9 led deputies from the shooting scene into some nearby woods...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Dessert food hall opens in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Unfortunately, this week’s “big news” are a couple of big-time closings. But the hope is we will see each “soon” in some way, shape or fashion. First came the news out of Durham that Matt Kelly’s St. James Seafood Seafood would not have their lease renewed and their last day of operation will be in early October. Looks like there are plans for a new mixed-use development on that piece of real estate.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Police seek help finding Durham woman missing since 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said Friday it is continuing to seek leads after a woman was reported missing in 2019. Tonita Michelle Brooks, 48, was last seen in downtown Durham in Sept. 2019, according to a Durham police news release. Her family reported her missing...
DURHAM, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

