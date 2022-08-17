Read full article on original website
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham firefighter injured battling flames that left 5 people, 6 pets without a home
Durham, N.C. — A Durham firefighter suffered an injury while battling flames last night at a home on Walsenburg Drive. It took 35 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the flames under control. The call came in around 9:15 p.m., when the unit first saw smoke pouring from the...
cbs17
I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
cbs17
Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
North Carolina man dies after crashing car into a train
BENSON, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina man has died after a car crashed into a moving freight train in Benson. News outlets report that it happened Friday in Johnston County, before 6 p.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
NC police seek 3 suspects after $2,000 in shoes stolen from Rack Room
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying and finding three people they want to question after $2,000 worth of shoes were stolen from a Rack Room Shoes store. The Wake Forest Police Department released surveillance images of the three people Thursday. Police say the shoes were stolen at about 7 p.m. […]
Photos: Funeral services held in Raleigh for Wake Sheriff’s deputy Ned Byrd
The Wake County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Friday night, Aug. 12
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution...
Man found shot in Orange County parking lot
Hillsborough, N.C. — A 26-year-old man was found shot Friday morning in a parking lot outside Hillsborough. Orange County deputies were called to the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive on a report of shots fired. A K-9 led deputies from the shooting scene into some nearby woods...
Kingsport Times-News
A rare, colorful ‘rock star’ bird is drawing feather fans to Raleigh to catch a glimpse
RALEIGH, N.C. — Bob Karp waited nearly three hours through a hot August Sunday for a glimpse of the painted bunting — sometimes called the most gorgeous bird in North America, with its feathers flashing red, green and blue. And just about the time Karp had given up...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Mi Casita and Waffle House
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Mi Casita on Reilly Road in Fayetteville and Waffle House on Lillington Highway in Spring Lake.
Three taken to hospital after car crashes into Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment after a car crashed into a Durham apartment. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Shannon Road. The extent of injuries in the crash was not known. Durham Fire Department said it...
Foodie news: Dessert food hall opens in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Unfortunately, this week’s “big news” are a couple of big-time closings. But the hope is we will see each “soon” in some way, shape or fashion. First came the news out of Durham that Matt Kelly’s St. James Seafood Seafood would not have their lease renewed and their last day of operation will be in early October. Looks like there are plans for a new mixed-use development on that piece of real estate.
1 killed in crash involving car and train in Johnston County
One person died in a crash between a train and a car in Johnston County.
cbs17
Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
cbs17
Police seek help finding Durham woman missing since 2019
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said Friday it is continuing to seek leads after a woman was reported missing in 2019. Tonita Michelle Brooks, 48, was last seen in downtown Durham in Sept. 2019, according to a Durham police news release. Her family reported her missing...
cbs17
NC flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for woman NCDOT worker who was hit by car
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee who was killed Aug. 12. Anna Bradshaw, 60, who was a 17-year veteran of...
'It's been doing really well': Raleigh's social district enters first weekend
Raleigh, N.C. — Friday marked the first weekend of Raleigh’s newly-launched social district. ‘Sip n’ Stroll’ allows people to stroll designated areas of downtown Raleigh with an alcoholic beverage in hand. Bartenders said so far, everything has been going smoothly. "It's awesome," said Blair Segure,...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Comments / 2