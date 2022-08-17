ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Independent

The 49 best movie insults of all time, from Avengers to Scarface

Movie insults have been a part of cinema since the very beginning. Despite the changing face of film over the decades, scriptwriters will always relish the opportunity to let their characters speak awful words they could never get away with in real life.The truth is, everybody loves a movie insult. A well-timed put-down can make any film more memorable, regardless of genre. Knowing where to find the best examples of insults can be an overwhelming task. There are the obvious – the ones whose quotability ensured a film’s legendary status – but dig deep, and there are an entire...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Hook’ fans shocked to discover a lot of people hate the beloved fantasy favorite

For audiences of a certain generation, blockbuster fantasy doesn’t come much better or more whimsical than Steven Spielberg’s Hook, which on the surface reads like a certified smash hit and beloved fantasy favorite. The big budget reinvention of the classic tale features the legendary Robin Williams in the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A bizarre hybrid of horror and Western goes all guns blazing on the Netflix charts

Have you ever wondered what would happen if the director of countless direct-to-video sequels spun off from popular hits would fare helming a hybrid of horror and Western that saw Danny Trejo bargaining with the devil himself, who also happens to be played by Mickey Rourke for some reason? If the answer is no, then you’re clearly not one of the many Netflix subscribers who’ve become enamored by Dead in Tombstone.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus

The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users cursed by a horror legend’s return to damnation

Sam Raimi made his name as a horror director, becoming an instant legend by crafting the beloved Evil Dead trilogy, and while he leaned into many element of the genre as he developed his signature visual and thematic style, his sabbatical from things that go bump in the night lasted way too long until Drag Me to Hell arrived in 2009.
TV & VIDEOS
Time Out Global

The ‘schlock and awe’ world of brilliantly bad movies

Beneath the boring blockbusters and passé multiplex programming, there lie the sewers of independent film exhibition, a kind of nether realm where Thunderstorm: The Return of Thor is more popular than Thor: Love and Thunder. Yes, bad movies are big business too. Whether presenting on pub projectors or 50-foot...
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Beast

HBO’s ‘Industry’ Makes Power Dressing Hot—and Very Personal

You don’t need to be able to understand frenetic financial jargon in order to enjoy Industry, the excellent HBO series that follows ambitious young traders and salespeople as they work their way up (as well as hook up and do drugs) at Pierpoint & Co, a fictitious London investment bank.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans rush to the defense of a thunderously stupid sci-fi mystery thriller

It would be fair to say that Nicolas Cage has made a lot of bad movies in his time, which comes with the territory when you spend so long trapped in the doldrums of VOD chicanery, but the Academy Award winner has also headlined his fair share of theatrically-released duds, too. That being said, he may not have starred in anything quite so stupid as Alex Proyas’ Knowing.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Uncoupled’ Star Tisha Campbell Can Laugh About Her Traumatic Breakup… Now

Tisha Campbell has a bruise on her leg. At least, she’s joking that she does. The New York premiere of the Netflix comedy series Uncoupled, in which she co-stars with Neil Patrick Harris, was a few days before, and she had taken her good friend as her date. “She kept squeezing me every time something relatable happened, like from my life,” Campbell tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed over Zoom. Such enthusiastic violence is welcome in this case, the actress laughs. It means the show was resonating, even if in painful ways—in the case of her thigh, quite literally.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg Ties the Knot With Bizman Tom Bernthal

Facebook honcho Sheryl Sandberg married businessman and former TV producer Tom Bernthal in Wyoming on Saturday. The groom wore jeans and cowboy boots and the bride wore a long, lacy gown, according to People magazine and a photo on Instagram. It’s the second marriage for both; Bernthal, 50, is divorced, and Sandberg, 52, is widowed. “After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true,” Bernthal wrote in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) Read it at People
WYOMING STATE
dbltap.com

Arcana Unlock Guide for Vampire Survivors

Here's a guide for unlocking ever Arcana in Vampire Survivors. Arcana are the modifiers in Vampire Survivors, allowing the player to customize gameplay with unique XP gain, granting the player an additional weapon, reducing weapon cooldowns, granting revivals, and dozens of more buffs and adjustments. Arcana are all unlocked in different ways — here's how to unlock every Arcana in the game, according to the Vampire Survivors Wiki.
VIDEO GAMES
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Bullet Train – Movie Review

I love movies like “Bullet Train.” Get a bunch of thieves, assassins, and criminal types in compact space and watch them careen and bounce off each other like bumper cars for two hours. It helps that I also like trains. Taking a train out of Penn Station in New York City is my favorite way to travel. And the Shinkansen “bullet” train in Japan, with a maximum operating speed of 320 km/hr., is definitely on my bucket list. If I can ever work the bullet train, a pro wrestling show at Budokan Hall, and a teriyaki burger from a Japanese McDonald’s into a single day… that’ll be a good day. I didn’t have quite that good a day putting in eight hours at work and then going to see “Bullet Train,” but it was fine.
MOVIES

