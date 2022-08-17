ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Earl Wesley Kolbe

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Earl Wesley Kolbe, age 84 of Lebanon, died Monday evening Aug. 15, 2022 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.

Born Aug. 23, 1937, he was the son of the late Robert and Nancy Leota Kolbe and was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Joe Kolbe.

He was a veteran of the US Army, a longtime employee of Universal Rack and was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Earl is survived by his wife, Delane Vantrease Kolbe; brother, James Robert Kolbe and his wife, Ruby Jean; sister-in-law, Imogene Kolbe; brother-in-law, Danny Vantrease and his wife, Nicola; nieces and nephews, Leanne George, Kelley Vantrease, Rebecca Cook, Jimmy Kolbe, Brenda Reece, Gina Patton, Nathan Kolbe and Lois Hall; and a number of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home with Nathan Kolbe officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. till service time. Pallbearers, Danny and Kelley Vantrease, Paul and Brandon George, Kenny Taylor and Jimmy Kolbe. Interment at Poplar Hill Cemetery. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

