Milford, CT

sheltonherald.com

Annex Little League unveils two new scoreboards made possible by donation

NEW HAVEN — Annex Little League, celebrating its closing ceremony on Saturday for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19, unveiled two new state-of-the-art scoreboards. They replace two scoreboards that were 30 years old and didn’t function the past two years. The new scoreboards were the result of a $15,758 donation from local McDonald’s franchise owner Roger Facey. Annex Little League board mem.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Hand’s Geremia transferring to prep school

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hand basketball guard Hudson Geremia has transferred to the Newman School, a prep school located in Boston. The 6-foot-5 Geremia confirmed that he enrolled this month and will reclassify as a junior. He helped lead Hand to the CIAC Division III state championship last March.
MADISON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Notre Dame-Fairfield hires Bernie Brennan as girls basketball coach

Notre Dame-Fairfield has hired Bernie Brennan as its girls basketball coach. “It is an honor and a privilege to take over as the girls basketball coach at a storied program like Notre Dame of Fairfield,” Brennan said in a press release. “I know I have some tough shoes to fill, but I have been preparing my entire career to lead a program like this. I’m looking forward to helping the student-athletes develop to be the best that they can be both academically and athletically.”
FAIRFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Greenwich Cal Ripken 12U team makes run to World Series semifinals

The Greenwich 12U Cal Ripken team just completed a summer to remember at the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri. The team made a run to the semifinals of the U.S. bracket with their last game ending when the shortstop from West Raleigh, North Carolina made a game-saving diving catch with two outs in the bottom of the 6th of a would be RBI-line drive single to centerfield off the bat of Greenwich’s Lachlan Hill.
GREENWICH, CT
sheltonherald.com

West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns

WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
WEST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton approves 30 apartments on Old Bridgeport Ave.

SHELTON — The city’s apartment stock is receiving another boost. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, approved developer James Blakeman’s proposed apartment building at 309 Old Bridgeport Ave., the property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. Blakeman’s plans call...
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Calendar Close-up: StoryFest hosts a bevy of authors in Westport

It started as a big idea, with a small name. “Saugatuck StoryFest” - a celebration of writing that “combines a town-wide multidisciplinary literary festival with a craft-focused, workshop-based writers conference” - debuted in 2018 as a partnership between the Westport Library and Westport Public Schools. The three-day...
WESTPORT, CT

