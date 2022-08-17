Read full article on original website
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Annex Little League unveils two new scoreboards made possible by donation
NEW HAVEN — Annex Little League, celebrating its closing ceremony on Saturday for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19, unveiled two new state-of-the-art scoreboards. They replace two scoreboards that were 30 years old and didn’t function the past two years. The new scoreboards were the result of a $15,758 donation from local McDonald’s franchise owner Roger Facey. Annex Little League board mem.
Hand’s Geremia transferring to prep school
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hand basketball guard Hudson Geremia has transferred to the Newman School, a prep school located in Boston. The 6-foot-5 Geremia confirmed that he enrolled this month and will reclassify as a junior. He helped lead Hand to the CIAC Division III state championship last March.
Notre Dame-Fairfield hires Bernie Brennan as girls basketball coach
Notre Dame-Fairfield has hired Bernie Brennan as its girls basketball coach. “It is an honor and a privilege to take over as the girls basketball coach at a storied program like Notre Dame of Fairfield,” Brennan said in a press release. “I know I have some tough shoes to fill, but I have been preparing my entire career to lead a program like this. I’m looking forward to helping the student-athletes develop to be the best that they can be both academically and athletically.”
Greenwich Cal Ripken 12U team makes run to World Series semifinals
The Greenwich 12U Cal Ripken team just completed a summer to remember at the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri. The team made a run to the semifinals of the U.S. bracket with their last game ending when the shortstop from West Raleigh, North Carolina made a game-saving diving catch with two outs in the bottom of the 6th of a would be RBI-line drive single to centerfield off the bat of Greenwich’s Lachlan Hill.
West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns
WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
Shelton approves 30 apartments on Old Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — The city’s apartment stock is receiving another boost. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, approved developer James Blakeman’s proposed apartment building at 309 Old Bridgeport Ave., the property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. Blakeman’s plans call...
Calendar Close-up: StoryFest hosts a bevy of authors in Westport
It started as a big idea, with a small name. “Saugatuck StoryFest” - a celebration of writing that “combines a town-wide multidisciplinary literary festival with a craft-focused, workshop-based writers conference” - debuted in 2018 as a partnership between the Westport Library and Westport Public Schools. The three-day...
