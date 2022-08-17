Notre Dame-Fairfield has hired Bernie Brennan as its girls basketball coach. “It is an honor and a privilege to take over as the girls basketball coach at a storied program like Notre Dame of Fairfield,” Brennan said in a press release. “I know I have some tough shoes to fill, but I have been preparing my entire career to lead a program like this. I’m looking forward to helping the student-athletes develop to be the best that they can be both academically and athletically.”

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO