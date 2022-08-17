ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

Menasha Bridge Opening Delayed

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
MENASHA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Mulva Cultural Center Hits Midpoint in Construction Timeline

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. The 75,000 square foot facility will open its doors late summer of 2023. The next phase of the construction...
DE PERE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
De Pere, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
De Pere, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Wisconsin Medical Professionals React to Latest Obesity Findings

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin may be known for some of its favorite food, but it’s not helping people slim down. “It’s our culture. I mean, we talk about it when people come in the door. Where we live, especially northeast Wisconsin, it’s beer, brats and cheese,” Bellin Health Personal Trainer and Health Educator Leslie Servais said. “But we have to come up with a way and an option and a way to really balance both.”
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Groups on Both Sides of Abortion Debate Prepare for Midterms

MADISON, WI (WLUK) — Groups on both sides of Wisconsin’s abortion debate are planning how best to support their endorsed candidates in this year’s midterm elections. Planned Parenthood is investing $50 million across eight states in support of their endorsed candidates. “Primarily, we hope that, of course,...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

NWTC President Announces Retirement

GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — The longtime president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has announced his retirement. After 25 years, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will step down effective July 1, 2023. “It has been a distinct honor and privilege to lead Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” said Dr. Rafn. “Over...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

United Way Fox Cities Opens New Hub to Expand Diaper Bank Program

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dot#Traffic Accident#Southbridge#Dot Corridor Project
94.3 Jack FM

White Pillars Museum to Receive $1 Million Donation for Renovation

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. The White Pillars building dates all the way back to 1836 and first served...
DE PERE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Minnesota weekly #fishing report -August 18, 2022

WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – AUGUST 18, 2022. The weedlines and thick deep weeds continue to give up a nice mix of fish, especially during morning and evening hours. Water temperatures are dropping and the bite should continually improve as we move into fall. FISHING CONDITIONS IN NORTHWEST MINNESOTA. BAUDETTE/WARROAD...
MINNESOTA STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake

BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
94.3 Jack FM

Phoenix women slate set

The Green Bay Phoenix Women’s basketball schedule is set. Last year’s club went 19-8 on the year, finishing third in the Horizon League race. The Green Bay ladies will open at home with an exhibition against UW-Oshkosh on October 26. They’ll also host Northern Michigan before opening the regular season at Drake on November 7. Green Bay will take part in the St. Pete’s Showcase tournament in Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday and they’ll also host the Wisconsin Badgers this year at the Kress Events Center on December 14.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Accused of Killing Children in Kaukauna Convicted for Trying to Escape Jail

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
KAUKAUNA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
KAUKAUNA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Mother Sentenced to Four Years in Co-Sleeping Death of Two-Month-Old Son

APPLETON, WI (WLUK) — A mother convicted in the co-sleeping death of her 2-month old son was sentenced Friday to four years in prison. 36-year-old Nicole Sobay was convicted of one count of neglecting a child with the consequence of death. Prosecutors said she had been sleeping in the same bed with her 2-month-old son, Amari, in Appleton in June, 2017. She woke up to find the baby face-down and not responding.
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy