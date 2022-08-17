Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: As CT students return to school, we strengthen their education
As summer comes to an end, teachers, students, and those who support them are anticipating the start of the new school year. With this comes great potential for learning and growth; however, due to decades of underinvestment in our nation’s education system, challenges remain. This includes here in Connecticut....
trumbulltimes.com
Some CT families with school children will get $258 per child starting Sunday. Here's who’s eligible.
Some low-income Connecticut families with school children will receive payments starting on Sunday of $258 for each child. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Friday the “one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit” will be paid out to families over the weekend. The program is called the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund.
