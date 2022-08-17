ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: As CT students return to school, we strengthen their education

As summer comes to an end, teachers, students, and those who support them are anticipating the start of the new school year. With this comes great potential for learning and growth; however, due to decades of underinvestment in our nation’s education system, challenges remain. This includes here in Connecticut....
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Some CT families with school children will get $258 per child starting Sunday. Here's who’s eligible.

Some low-income Connecticut families with school children will receive payments starting on Sunday of $258 for each child. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Friday the “one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit” will be paid out to families over the weekend. The program is called the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund.
CONNECTICUT STATE

