ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Claremont Man Charged in Woman's Death

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxJej_0hKEb8Q800
Photo: Getty Images

POMONA (CNS) - A Claremont man was charged today with murdering a woman who was allegedly attacked in Claremont and found dead inside a vehicle in Murrieta.

Jeffrey Calzada, 25, was arrested Friday night by Claremont police in connection with the woman's death, police said. The woman was found at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Murrieta City Hall, next to the police station, according to a Claremont Police Department news release.

She was suffering from a traumatic injury and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Murrieta investigators determined that the homicide occurred in the area of Garey Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Claremont, police said. Calzada has remained behind bars since being taken into custody, jail records show. Calzada is due in a Pomona courtroom Sept. 19 for arraignment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claremont, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pomona, CA
Murrieta, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Murrieta, CA
City
Claremont, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts

The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
CHINO, CA
HeySoCal

Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer

The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
AZUSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Claremont Man Charged
KTLA

Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Drive around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
PALMDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people arrested by police for Rancho Mirage mail thefts

A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly stealing mail from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage, over an almost five-month period. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department a 38 year-old man and 32 year-old woman both from Rancho Mirage were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items. The The post Two people arrested by police for Rancho Mirage mail thefts appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested for alleged involvement in jewelry store burglary

LOS ANGELES – A man is behind bars for allegedly stealing approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert, Calif. Jason Adam Warren, 28, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of commercial burglary, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A man with the same...
PALM DESERT, CA
knewsradio.com

Mail Thieves Nabbed In Rancho Mirage; Losses Mount For Victims

Mail theft suspects John Fisher and Thea Rich of Rancho Mirage CA. Someone has been stealing mail in Rancho Mirage, and 2 city residents are in custody. Deputies grabbed 38 year old John Fisher (left) and 32 year old Thea Rich (right), both of Rancho Mirage, linking them to mail thefts between January 20th and June 17th 2022.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen

After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy