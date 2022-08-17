Claremont Man Charged in Woman's Death

Photo: Getty Images

POMONA (CNS) - A Claremont man was charged today with murdering a woman who was allegedly attacked in Claremont and found dead inside a vehicle in Murrieta.

Jeffrey Calzada, 25, was arrested Friday night by Claremont police in connection with the woman's death, police said. The woman was found at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Murrieta City Hall, next to the police station, according to a Claremont Police Department news release.

She was suffering from a traumatic injury and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Murrieta investigators determined that the homicide occurred in the area of Garey Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Claremont, police said. Calzada has remained behind bars since being taken into custody, jail records show. Calzada is due in a Pomona courtroom Sept. 19 for arraignment.