Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody today.

Santa Ana Police Department officers were called about 3:20 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found the victim down with a gunshot wound to his torso at the scene, according to a department statement.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wound. His name was not released pending notification of his next of kin. Investigators reviewed surveillance video of the shooting and identified the suspect as Edgar Martinez of Santa Ana. SAPD detectives took him into custody ``within 24 hours of the homicide,'' police said.

Martinez was booked for murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and for committing a ``felony for the benefit of the gang,'' police said. No further details were released.