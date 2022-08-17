Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
WDEL 1150AM
BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club sold out Friday and Saturday
If you want to see the PGA Tour in person at the Wilmington Country Club, you're running out of time to get tickets. Officials with the PGA Tour announced that tickets for Friday and Saturday's second and third rounds are sold out, with just limited space remaining for Sunday's final round.
First round of BMW Championship tees off at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del.(CBS) -- Some of the world's best golfers are teeing off in Delaware for the BMW Championship Thursday morning. The event is expected to bring more than 140,000 people to the Wilmington area as the first round of the PGA Tour event gets underway at the Wilmington Country Club. "I just like watching them play, I like to follow them around, especially Rory, he's my favorite," Wilmington resident Amy Shenyo said. This is new territory for the players too. From Hotel Du Pont, where some are staying, to Wilmington Country club for the event, this is their first taste of the...
delawarepublic.org
BMW Championship brings thousands to Wilmington. Where do they all park?
As tens of thousands of fans head to the Wilmington Country Club for this week’s BMW Championship golf tournament, local businesses are cashing in on the event's limited parking. Farms and museums along Route 52 are opening their lots to fans. Hundreds of cars and trucks have paid $50...
delawarepublic.org
BMW Championship brings in local food trucks
As the PGA action heats up this weekend at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, patrons will be able to sample several local food trucks. Vendors at Wilmington Country Club have been set up for nearly a week in anticipation. Petra Heiss’ frozen treat business ‘Gotta Lotta Gelata’ has been a...
lvpnews.com
Collins will continue his career at Delaware
Liberty swimmer Addison Collins will be entering the University of Delaware as a Pennsylvania state champion when he continues his academic and athletic career as a Blue Hen this fall. Collins was part of the Hurricane 200 free relay team that captured PIAA state gold this past March while also...
papreplive.com
Despite graduation losses, Coatesville football team looks to remain among district’s best
COATESVILLE >> Expectations. For any good team, they come with the territory and for the past few years not many high school football teams in the area have been better than Coatesville. They won their sixth straight Ches-Mont League National Division title in 2021 and made it all the way...
Pa. team comes up with perfect gift for Little League players to take home
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Each year Little League World Series players head home with swag that includes their series uniform, a bat and batting gloves. The swag this year includes something unrelated to baseball and not from the Little League organization or one of its sponsors.
Dover, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kent Island High School football team will have a game with Dover High School on August 19, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
vista.today
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best breakfast spots in Chester Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that foodies have in this neck of the woods. Nudy’s Café, with several locations throughout the county, offers a casual breakfast and...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Springfield, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chester High School football team will have a game with Cardinal O'Hara High School on August 20, 2022, 07:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
firststateupdate.com
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware Burger Battle sold out
The 9th Delaware Burger Battle is officially a sellout. The popular event is returning on Aug. 27 to Rockford Park. Before its Covid hiatus, the 2019 Battle broke attendance records and raised more than $14,000 for its beneficiaries. “After experiencing our first ‘sold out’ Battle in 2019, the pandemic hiatus...
delawaretoday.com
Former Miss Delaware Danielle Alura Finds Ways to Give Back
From performing to activism to beekeeping, Danielle Alura is always busy helping others and making a difference. For actress, model, singer and activist Danielle Alura, being onstage is normal— but often she’s speaking someone else’s words or wearing a fictional character’s clothes. At pageants, and for her causes, she speaks for herself.
chestertownspy.org
Washington College Major Donor Betty Casey is Dead
The Washington Post reported this morning that Betty Brown Casey, one of Washington College’s most significant donors has passed away. We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
Maryland Lottery looking for lucky winner of $2.2 Million jackpot!
The Maryland Lottery is looking for the winner of a $2.2 million jackpot! The winning ticket was drawn on August 18, 2022
Nottingham MD
White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore
WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
WMDT.com
Delaware Tech adds second Bachelor’s degree program, push to create future educators
DELAWARE- One local community college is adding another degree to it’s line up with the hopes of tackling the current teacher shortage. Delaware Technical Community College now has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program. Officials tell us they received a formal request from superintendent’s across the state...
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
