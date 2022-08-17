Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central. Steuben County through 845 PM EDT... At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Haskinville, or 10 miles northeast of Hornell, moving north at 20. mph.
SFGate
TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022. National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 PM MDT this evening for a. portion of western Texas, including the following...
SFGate
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
SFGate
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio. County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in. Texas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... Temperatures will continue to decrease as the sun goes down and. overnight lows in the affected areas will be mainly in the mid 60s. to lower 70s. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be a few. degrees...
SFGate
NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS. EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALBANY, NORTH CENTRAL GREENE AND. SOUTHEASTERN SCHOHARIE COUNTIES... At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that. produced heavy rain across the warning...
A mysterious, unidentified big cat has been spotted lurking in Hawaii
Wildlife experts still have no idea how it got there.
SFGate
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in...
SFGate
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the...
SFGate
California advances broadest US law sealing criminal records
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators. The bill would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of...
California voters are overwhelmingly done with Joe Biden, poll says
A new Berkeley IGS poll found that 61% of California voters think Joe Biden should not run again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
SFGate
Two small planes collide over Calif. airport, killing multiple people
Multiple people were killed Thursday when two small planes collided in midair as they attempted to land at a municipal airport in Northern California, according to authorities. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 were making their final approaches to the Watsonville Municipal Airport around 3 p.m., when...
Lucky supermarket pharmacies will shutter across California. Here’s the SF timeline.
The grocery chain began shuttering its in-store pharmacies Aug. 15.
Comments / 0