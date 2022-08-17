ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central. Steuben County through 845 PM EDT... At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Haskinville, or 10 miles northeast of Hornell, moving north at 20. mph.
BINGHAMTON, NY
TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022. National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 PM MDT this evening for a. portion of western Texas, including the following...
TEXAS STATE
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
TALENT, OR
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio. County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in. Texas...
ODESSA, TX
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... Temperatures will continue to decrease as the sun goes down and. overnight lows in the affected areas will be mainly in the mid 60s. to lower 70s. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be a few. degrees...
HANFORD, CA
NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS. EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALBANY, NORTH CENTRAL GREENE AND. SOUTHEASTERN SCHOHARIE COUNTIES... At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that. produced heavy rain across the warning...
ALBANY, NY
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in...
OREGON STATE
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
California advances broadest US law sealing criminal records

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators. The bill would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Two small planes collide over Calif. airport, killing multiple people

Multiple people were killed Thursday when two small planes collided in midair as they attempted to land at a municipal airport in Northern California, according to authorities. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 were making their final approaches to the Watsonville Municipal Airport around 3 p.m., when...
WATSONVILLE, CA

