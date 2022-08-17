ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown, GA

2 Persons Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grovetown (Grovetown, GA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JE9b_0hKEYYQi00
Nationwide Report

Official reports state that a bus collided with 6 vehicles in Grovetown and bought traffic on Tuesday, at around 12.20 PM. 

Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said a Horizon Bus Lines [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Georgia News from Nationwide Report™

Georgia Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Early morning shooting kills 1 person in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle just before 2:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired and one person injured. When deputies got to the scene, they found one...
wgac.com

Another Weekend Shooting In Augusta

There has been another weekend shooting in Augusta. The Richmond County Sherriff’s office confirmed that a 29 year old male was found and has died as a result of at least one gunshot wound early Saturday morning. The body was was found near the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man found shot to death in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Augusta. Investigators say on Saturday, August 20, at 2:44 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired and one down. When they arrived, a male victim, later identified as 29-year-old […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Grovetown, GA
Cars
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Grovetown, GA
Grovetown, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Atlanta, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident on the canal Friday morning was a water rescue. A boat had become disabled and law enforcement was helping. ----------- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ga#Horizon Bus Lines#Georgia News#Georgia Drivers#Daily Newsletter
WJBF

AFD responds to Sibley Mill for water rescue

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue. Richmond County Dispatch got the call shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. The incident happened on Goodrich Street in Augusta, right in front of Sibley Mill. No other details are immediately available.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
wfxg.com

Aiken structure fire under investigation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a structure fire off of Lamplight Street in Aiken. A spokesperson says the call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. and the fire is said to be out at this time. Crews on...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Red Cross assisting family following fire in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assist a family after their home was damaged by fire on Friday, August 19. The blaze took place on Lamplight Street. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Absentee ballot applications start Monday in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election officials in Richmond and Columbia counties will begin accepting applications Monday for absentee ballots for the November midterm elections. Ballots will start being mailed Oct. 10, and the last day they’ll accept the applications will be Oct. 28. The ballots will have to be...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Car accidents have claimed 9 lives across region this week

STILLMORE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three occupants of a van were killed early Wednesday when it traveled into the path of an 18-wheeler in Stillmore, according to authorities. The fatal crash was among a string of them across the region this week. In Emanuel County. Coroner Jeffrey Peebles said the Stillmore...
STILLMORE, GA
wgac.com

Wild Wings Is Returning To Augusta

Have you missed Wild Wings? Good news, they’re returning to Augusta. About a year ago, the two Wild Wings restaurants in the area rebranded themselves as “Doc’s Porchside”. Leaving the only remaining Wild Wings in Aiken. Well, Wild Wings is coming back. There’s no date set...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta

ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
AUGUSTA, GA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy