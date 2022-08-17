2 Persons Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grovetown (Grovetown, GA)
Official reports state that a bus collided with 6 vehicles in Grovetown and bought traffic on Tuesday, at around 12.20 PM.
Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said a Horizon Bus Lines [..]
More Georgia News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Georgia Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Atlanta Accident News
- Recent Columbus Accident News
- Recent Augusta Accident News
- Search My City in Georgia
Georgia Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Georgia Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Georgia? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0