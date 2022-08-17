Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd transfer blow as Christian Pulisic’s US national team boss adamant midfielder will fight for Chelsea career
CHRISTIAN PULISIC will fight his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI despite concerns over game time, according to his USA boss. Gregg Berhalter, the USA manager, has backed the American winger to force his way into Tuchel's side before the World Cup in November. Pulisic, 23, is a loan target...
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
Nani Says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Teammates Are Not Willing To "Sweat"
Former United winger Nani has accused the club's current players of being unwilling to sweat and says he understands Ronaldo's frustration.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo has Been Warned by the Merseyside Police
The 37 year old Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned by the police in the Uk over slapping the phone out of a young Everton fan last season. The Merseyside Police read out a statement that said;. “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
Jesse Marsch 'disappointed' as Thomas Tuchel allowed on Chelsea bench to face Leeds despite FA fine
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has admitted that it will be disappointing for him to see Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel on the sideline as the sides face off. This comes after Tuchel was dismissed against Tottenham Hotspur last week following an altercation with Antonio Conte. Tuchel appeared to hold...
Fans think Lionel Messi must have eyes in the back of his head after inexplicable pass to Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappe needs explaining, with fans thinking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has eyes in the back of his head. PSG travel to Lille this weekend and are hoping to make it three wins out three win in this season's Ligue One campaign after high-scoring victories over Clermont Foot and Montpellier.
Marco van Basten hits out at 'idiotic' Man United decision that has killed Erik ten Hag's preparation
Marco van Basten has slammed Manchester United's board for scheduling such a vigorous pre-season tour, branding the decision as 'idiotic'. The Red Devils travelled to Thailand then Australia to play the likes of Liverpool and Crystal Palace ahead of the 2022/23 season. Erik ten Hag's team looked promising in big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toni Kroos & Luka Modric's Casemiro goodbye letters show Manchester United how brilliant the Brazilian is
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player early next week, and the reaction to his exit of his now former Real Madrid teammates shows just how good of a human and player Erik ten Hag is recruiting. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos need...
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has his £59,000 watch STOLEN outside their training ground... with the 33-year-old attempting to chase after the thief himself following the incident
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen outside the club's Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, according to ESPN. The watch, worth a reported €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca. The thief is said to have...
Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool
A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag ‘doesn’t know what Cristiano Ronaldo wants to achieve’ by planning explosive interview
ERIK TEN HAG is baffled why Cristiano Ronaldo is planning a tell-all interview and insists the legend has NOT told Manchester United he wants to leave. Old Trafford chief Ten Hag said: "I don't know what he wants to achieve" when asked about striker Ronaldo talking up an explosive interview.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Real Madrid Target Tottenham Midfielder to Replace Casemiro
Casemiro's transfer to Manchester United is all but announced. The Spanish giants are thus being linked with potential midfield replacements.
Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club
In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel handed £35,000 fine and suspended touchline ban
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed a suspended touchline ban and been fined £35,000 after an altercation with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antono Conte. The pair clashed once during the match, receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated infront of the Chelsea head coach. The duo were then both...
Footage shows Jurgen Klopp's furious reaction to fan invading pitch in Liverpool's draw with Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp's furious reaction to a supporter who invaded the Anfield pitch on Monday night was captured in fan footage. 10-man Liverpool were held to a draw for the second consecutive game by Crystal Palace, who picked up their first point of the new campaign. The Reds saw club-record signing...
England captain Harry Kane has named the two toughest defenders he has ever faced
Harry Kane has named the toughest defenders he has ever faced during a fans Q&A on his social media accounts. It was 10 years since Kane made his Premier League debut and to celebrate this milestone, he decided to host a Q&A to allow fans to ask him questions about his career.
MLS・
Christian Pulisic 'set to hold Chelsea talks over future' as Man United eye loan deal
Christian Pulisic is set to hold talks with Chelsea over his future as Manchester United eye a loan deal this summer, according to reports. The 23-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain with multiple clubs showing an interest in signing the USMNT star. Pulisic has featured in both of...
Erik ten Hag: Manchester United manager reiterates Cristiano Ronaldo transfer stance
With Monday’s huge crunch clash in the Premier League approaching, Erik ten Hag faced the media as his Manchester United side host Liverpool. New manager Ten Hag has tasted defeat in both of his opening two games. On the opening day of the season, the Reds fell to a...
Ex-Manchester United Star Says Club's Poor Form Is A Collective Failure
Former Manchester United star Mikael Silvestre has said his old team's poor form is a collective failure, rather than focussing blame on the owners as many have been doing.
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0