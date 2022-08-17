ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo has Been Warned by the Merseyside Police

The 37 year old Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned by the police in the Uk over slapping the phone out of a young Everton fan last season. The Merseyside Police read out a statement that said;. “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
Daily Mail

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has his £59,000 watch STOLEN outside their training ground... with the 33-year-old attempting to chase after the thief himself following the incident

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen outside the club's Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, according to ESPN. The watch, worth a reported €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca. The thief is said to have...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club

In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
