ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Nicola Sturgeon: Abuse of journalist by independence supporters ‘disgraceful’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GiuiM_0hKEXhOA00

Nicola Sturgeon has labelled independence campaigners’ abuse of a journalist as “disgraceful”.

Protesters yelled at James Cook, the BBC’s Scotland Editor, as they demonstrated outside the Conservative hustings in Perth on Tuesday, with calls of “traitor”, “scumbag rat” and “liar” heard.

On Wednesday, Scotland’s First Minister hit out at the independence backers who abused him.

“Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable,” the SNP politician tweeted.

“Their job is vital to our democracy and it is important to report and scrutinise, not support any viewpoint.

“James Cook is a journalist of the highest quality and a total pro – the behaviour he was subjected to last night was disgraceful.”

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the First Minister said she would “condemn any abusive behaviour”.

“I’m not responsible for it, I wasn’t in Perth last night,” she added.

All politicians who care about democracy should call out this behaviour, whether it's on their side or on the other side

“That wasn’t being done in my name – as far as I’m aware it wasn’t SNP members doing that.

“If SNP members behave in that way, appropriate action will be taken.”

She added: “I want to live in a democracy where we have these debates and settle them democratically, rather than be denied the opportunity to settle them democratically.”

She went on to say she hoped that leaders in other parties would be “equally quick to call out abuse when it is directed at people like me or my colleagues in the SNP or the independence movement”.

“All politicians who care about democracy should call out this behaviour, whether it’s on their side or on the other side,” she said.

“It’s very easy to call out behaviour like this when it’s your opponents that you’re calling out – it’s harder to do when it’s people professing to be on your own side.”

When asked if SNP members should be suspended if they were found to be at the protest, the First Minister said she would not be drawn on hypotheticals.

Meanwhile, Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie said he supported the right to peacefully protest, but added that it had to be “peaceful and respectful”.

During the video, which was filmed by protesters, Mr Cook was asked how long he had been in Scotland.

“I’ve been in Scotland my whole life,” he told the woman, who was asking about the Claim of Right, a document which dates back to 1689.

“I’m not going to be starting asking you how long you’ve been in Scotland, I think it’s a bit of a rude question.”

After yells continued from the crowd, Mr Cook said: “It’s a waste of time. I’m very much trying to have a civilised conversation with you, in our nation, which we share, but I can’t have a civilised conversation because this gentleman calls me ‘traitor’ and ‘scum’ and screams me down.”

A spokesman for the BBC said: “James Cook is an exceptional correspondent and showed professionalism throughout the incident.

“It is never acceptable for journalists to suffer abuse of any nature while doing their job.”

At the protest, there were also reports of abuse being hurled at Tory members as they walked in, as well as eggs being thrown.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross tweeted: “Nobody should be subjected to the abuse that happened outside @ScotTories hustings last night.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a BBC reporter or a party member – you shouldn’t have to put up with nasty insults and threats. The disgusting conduct of nationalist supporters must stop.”

Scottish Conservative Party chairman Craig Hoy described the abuse as “completely unacceptable”.

Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, said Mr Cook showed “incredible decency and patience” but that “no one should face this abuse”.

“(It’s) Right (that) we condemn it, but we can’t pretend our politics is separate,” the MSP tweeted.

“Let’s disagree, but always remember that Scotland belongs to us all.”

Mr Sarwar also addressed the issue as he spoke to journalists in Clydebank on Wednesday, saying the abuse faced by Mr Cook was “horrific”.

He said: “I think it’s right that political leaders across the spectrum condemn that action.

“But let’s not somehow pretend that this has happened in a silo or happened in isolation, or separate to our political discourse.

“This has been fed off anger and division for many, many years across our country, and it needs to stop.

“It’s dangerous, it’s bad for our democracy, it’s bad for accountability.”

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said an “appropriate policing plan was in place to maintain public safety and minimise disruption”.

No arrests were made, the force said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Twins go separate ways after identical success in A-levels

Twin sisters Elena and Rosa Launder are heading their separate ways after getting identical top results in their A-levels. The Millfield School students each achieved three A* grades but are splitting up for the first time since birth and heading to opposite ends of the country for university. Elena will...
EDUCATION
newschain

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Baltic enclave

The Russian military said on Thursday it had deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country’s Kaliningrad region, a move that comes amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. Russia’s defence ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles arrived at...
MILITARY
newschain

Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader

Turkey’s president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, boost desperately needed grain exports and secure the safety of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. The gathering, held far from...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Patrick Harvie
Person
Phil Davison
Person
James Cook
newschain

Ex vice-president Mike Pence says he did not take classified material with him when he left office

Former US vice-president Mike Pence has said he did not take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure would typically be unremarkable but is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws.
POTUS
newschain

Arrest over fatal stabbing of 87-year-old on mobility scooter

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London. He was arrested at an address in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said. Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Northern Ireland legacy Bill open to negotiations, says Vara

The controversial Bill to tackle Northern Ireland’s troubled past is still open to negotiations, the Secretary of State has said. Shailesh Vara was speaking during a visit to Londonderry on Thursday, the day after Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine held talks with victims’ groups. The Northern Ireland...
POLITICS
newschain

Margaret Ferrier admits putting public at risk with train trip during pandemic

An MP has pleaded guilty to putting people at risk by travelling on a train between Scotland and London knowing she had Covid-19, in breach of coronavirus rules. Margaret Ferrier travelled in and around Glasgow and to London in September 2020 having tested for the virus. While awaiting results, the...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Scotland Editor#Conservative#Snp
newschain

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students. Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then president Enrique Pena Nieto. The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero,...
EDUCATION
newschain

Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw

Millions of Britons are being urged to update their iPhones and other Apple devices after the technology giant confirmed the discovery of a major security flaw. The technology giant has issued software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers to fix a newly uncovered software issue, telling users the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users”.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
newschain

Eminem, Ice Cube among the Duchess of Kent’s favourite rappers

The Duchess of Kent has revealed her fondness for rap music, with Eminem and Ice Cube among her favourite artists in the genre. In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the 89-year-old said she has an open mind when it comes to music. “I’ll listen to anything,” she told the...
HIP HOP
newschain

Liz Truss criticises ‘too much talk of a recession’ as she talks up ambition

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has said there is “too much talk that there’s going to be a recession” as she insisted an economic slump is not inevitable. The Foreign Secretary suggested a “level of ambition” was needed to “change the orthodoxy” and avoid the outcome forecast by the Bank of England.
BUSINESS
newschain

What the papers say – August 21

Labour’s rise and a push to increase tuition fees feature among the nation’s papers. The Observer reports the Labour party has seen a bounce in the polls as senior Tories warn of potential consequences of a Liz Truss premiership. The Foreign Secretary has pledged to stop the exodus...
U.K.
newschain

Linda Evangelista poses for British Vogue with face held with tape and elastic

Linda Evangelista has said she is “trying to love myself as I am” after taking part in a photoshoot for British Vogue with her face held in place with tape and elastic. The Canadian supermodel, 57, claimed in September that she had been left “permanently deformed” and “brutally disfigured” from a cosmetic procedure called CoolSculpting.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Two dead after plane collision in California

At least two people are dead after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm local time, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy