North Platte Rec Center sales tax petitions qualify for Nov. 8 ballot
Petitions seeking a public vote on a special half-cent sales tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex have enough verified signatures to make the Nov. 8 ballot, the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office said Friday. The City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to formally...
Setback variance faces NP Board of Adjustment
The North Platte Board of Adjustment will meet Tuesday to rule on a setback variance for a home south of Interstate 80. The panel will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St. That evening’s monthly city Planning Commission meeting has been moved to Aug. 30.
Commissioners to discuss cost of living adjustment
The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a cost of living adjustment for Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 26 on Monday. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse. The board will:. Consider a special designated liquor permit submitted by Grazer’s Bar &...
Birth announcements, Aug. 20
JUDE RAYMOND VIEYRA Nathan and Shawnae Vieyra of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jude Raymond, born Aug. 17, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Monte and Shawna Davison of North Platte and the late Rita Vieyra of North Platte. Great-grandparents are George and Helen Vieyra of North Platte.
Letter to the Editor: Project Connect agencies and helpers thanked
Families 1st Partnership would like to recognize local community organizations who provided support for the 2022 Project Connect Aug. 4. A big thanks goes to North Platte Senior Center for providing their facility along with tables and chairs to use for the event. The cleaning kits and diaper bundles were made possible through an award from Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. The Medicaid health insurance providers each offered a service: Healthy Blue, grocery vouchers to Gary's; NE Total Care, dental treatments van; UnitedHealthCare, community baby shower. Seventeen volunteers from RSVP and other organizations helped out; 38 agency representatives were available to provide information to 54 families or individuals and 49 children.
Hops research at West Central
The opportunity to expand the agriculture environment in Nebraska often comes from the research done at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte. Milos Zaric, graduate research assistant, who is working on his Ph.D. in weed science with an emphasis on pesticide application technology, is conducting...
North Platte pickleball group helps raise funds for Callahan Cancer Center
The North Platte Pickleball Ladies group hosted an all women “Queen of the Court” competition on Aug. 13 to raise money for the Callahan Cancer Center. The competition raised $450 that will be used to assist local cancer patients in need. There were 32 women who competed in three divisions at the tournament.
NCTA student learned the power of saying 'yes'
CURTIS — Little did Jennifer McConville of Indianola know when she began a doctoral program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2014 that a commencement address would mirror her own story. “Think about the opportunities that you are given and even if you don’t feel qualified or you feel...
WCREEC set to host annual Water and Crops Field Day
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension will host its annual Water, Crops and Soil Health Field Day at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the West Central Research, Education and Extension Center, 402 W State Farm Road, North Platte. Attendees will meet with Nebraska Extension educators, specialists and industry experts on issues...
Newly constructed houses you can buy in North Platte
Check out modern homes in new communities around North Platte. The search is over….. Have a look at this awesome newer home on 35 acres just 10 minutes from Lake McConaughey and 5 minutes from Ogallala. This one has tons of features that will surely please someone looking for a place to get away or their “forever home”. The main house is a 1720 Sq. Ft. 2-bedroom 2 -bathroom home with a large open floor plan. The kitchen is very spacious with new stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space, lots of storage and also features a nice island with bar style seating. Additionally the kitchen has Corian countertops, beautiful custom backsplash and is perfectly set up for entertaining. The home features neutral color vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living area with carpet in each bedroom and the office. The home is well designed and comfortable with a practical use of space. At the center of the main living area sits a beautiful spiral staircase that leads to the loft that is currently used as sleeping and a play area. The stone face fireplace in the corner of the main living area is a beautiful touch that adds plenty of warmth to the room. The laundry/mud room is located just off the garage entry which will assist in keeping unwanted dirt from entering the main house. The master suite features a large bathroom with oversized shower and a large walk-in closet. The master also has custom barn doors for the bathroom and walk-in closet. The efficiency of this home is incredible with 4 inch spray foam insulation throughout. Cool in the summer and warm in the winter!!! The property is set up with the outdoor recreationalist in mind. There is a large 27’x40′ attached two car garage with a half bathroom and storage areas as well as another 40’x60′ attached shop. The large shop portion has 18′ sidewalls with pass through bays, featuring doors on both ends. This makes moving your RV, boat and ATV/UTV around an easy task. The home is completely off grid with a new and very effective solar power system by Schneider. It will power the whole house and then some. There is also a 22Kw Generac generator as backup, should the sun not shine for a few days. Additionally there are 3 locations with full RV hook-ups on site, 1 in the south bay of the large shop and 2 outside on the south side of the shop. The property has good native grass for grazing some cattle or horses with a windmill and water tank located centrally in the pasture. If motorized fun is on your mind there is plenty of room and varied terrain to play around on ATV and UTVs alike. Call today for your private showing.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 19
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 30 min ago.
Judy Steele: A glimpse at vintage glass canisters
This week, I’m writing about a “very old” glass sugar canister used possibly in a bakery or a large home. It has a tin lid that just sits on the top of the all glass canister and it has a wire rack to hold the canister itself, which makes it much easier for the baker to fill his cup of flour and repeat the process without even touching the canister itself.
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
Purrfect Pasta Dinner set for Aug. 26 at Venue 304
Local residents, or just animal lovers in general, can load up on carbs for a cause at the end of the month. The Paws-itive Partners Humane Society is holding the Purrfect Pasta Dinner on Aug. 26 at Venue 304, 304 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. The event is...
Knights sweep second day of Southeast tourney
BEATRICE — The North Platte Community College volleyball team earned a pair of victories on the second day of a tournament in Beatrice at Southeast Community College. The Knights defeated Marshalltown Community College 13-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-17, 15-11 Saturday morning. Vanessa Wood led with 19 kills against the Tigers....
North Platte football falls to Papillion-La Vista South in season opener
The North Platte defense made a crucial stop after Caden Joneson scored four seconds into the fourth quarter on a seven-yard keeper. But when the Bulldog offense took the field with good field position — the ball at the Papillion-La Vista South 32-yard line — the offense turned the ball over on downs.
NPCC volleyball splits on opening day of Southeast Tournament
The North Platte Community College volleyball team opened its season Friday at the Southeast Tournament in Beatrice. The Knights split their matches against opponents Colby Community College and Labette Community College. North Platte battled Colby first and fell in four sets 16-25, 14-25, 25-18 and 22-25. Freshmen Vanessa Wood and...
