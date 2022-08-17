Read full article on original website
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials
Recent explosions deep behind Russia’s lines in Crimea have had a major psychological effect on Moscow’s leadership, western officials have said.More than half of the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet combat jets were put out of action in blasts last week at the Russian-operated Saky military airfield in western Crimea – an area Moscow previously considered secure, according to the Ministry of Defence.The Kremlin is busy seeking to allocate blame for the debacle and President Vladimir Putin is struggling to hide Ukraine’s success from the Russian population, as thousands of Russians fleeing Crimea have streamed into the country, officials said...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
