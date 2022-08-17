Read full article on original website
Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York
It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
Western New York’s Most Famous Speed Traps
Speed Awareness Week is wrapping up today across Western New York. Police have been out and about all this week catching speeders and writing tickets in an effort to bring awareness to the dangers of high-speed driving. Last year during Speed Awareness Week, police in New York State wrote over...
“What The Hail” Is Going On In Western New York?
The weather has been extremely weird the last few days, with heavy rain and hail hitting some towns in Western New York while others remain sunny and clear. On Tuesday, heavy rain and hail clashed through Alden and it seemed like it would never end. Dave Fields took this video...
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
It’s Here – Popular Roller Coaster Finally Re-Opens On Grand Island
It's been 3 years since people have had the chance to get on this classic. But the Niagara Amusement Park has announced that it's officially back. Remember when you were a kid, how exciting it was to go to an amusement park? The cotton candy and smell of popcorn...the sounds, the shows...If you're the kind of person that loves the uncertain clicking sound of a wooden rollercoaster as it climbs its first hill, you'll be excited to hear that one of your favorites from the past is back.
Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York
The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
These Restaurants In Western New York Offer Dog-Friendly Patio Dining
It's summer, and we all want to eat on the patio...but why would we want to do eat our lunch alone?. Luckily for us, there are plenty of restaurant options that allow your dog to dine with you in Western New York. Dogs are a part of your family, and...
Help Name The Newest Penguin In Western New York
A new penguin has been born in Western New York and you have a chance to name them. A new penguin has been born at the Aquarium of Niagara and they are running a special contest to give you a chance to name the penguin. This is the 23rd penguin...
Follow These 12 New York Wine Trails For A Delightful Experience!
Upstate New York has a whopping 12 different wine trails. These are ever-increasing in popularity as more and more visitors come to our region to experience our award-winning wines and our beautiful wineries and vineyards. The trails are organized to give the visitor a comprehensive "trail guide" to all of...
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Places To Catch The Best Sunsets In Buffalo
As we get closer and closer to Fall and Winter here in Western New York, this is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716. If you want to get together with friends and family there are several places in Western New York that will give you the best views of the sun setting out West.
6 Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Are Located In New York State
I'll be the first to admit that I am a grocery store snob. I am very particular about the brands and locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health conscious, so there are a limited number of stores that carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are on USA Today's list of the Top 10 Best Supermarket Brands for 2022. As a matter of fact, 6 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.
13 Hidden Gems In Western New York
Western New York is full of amazing places, things, and events and even if you have lived here all your life, there are things you might not even know exist. From Niagara Falls to Allegany State Park, Western New York is full of places that locals know about but people who live 20 minutes away may never heard of.
Karaoke Saloon Boat Coming To Buffalo, New York
Imagine being on the shore of the water and seeing a boat cruise by with 40 people screaming 'Hit Me With My Best Shot' or 'Man I Feel Like A Woman.' Well, that's about to happen on the Erie Canal shoreline as a brand new party boat has hit the water.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
Cole Beasley Selling $1.5 Million Orchard Park Mansion [PHOTOS]
If you're currently looking for a home to purchase, there happen to be a lot of homes for sale in Western New York; many of them stunning. If you want to live where a professional football player lived, who played in three very successful seasons for the Buffalo Bills. there's a gorgeous mansion that just hit the market.
Is It Legal To Cross Canadian Border From New York State With Cannabis?
Now that marijuana is legal in both Canada and New York State, can you take it with you when you drive across the border to visit? The Canadian government legalized adult-use recreational cannabis on October 17, 2018. According to Canadian law,. - adults can possess up to 30 grams of...
