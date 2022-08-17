ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar

BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumbull, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Trumbull, CT
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree

NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Limitless Car Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Bristol Press

Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash

EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy