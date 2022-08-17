Read full article on original website
Bridgeport police: Pedestrian fatally stuck in hit-and-run; driver in custody
Bridgeport police say one person has died and another is in custody following a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar
BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
Police: 2 shot near Bridgeport Mayor Ganim's office
The shooting happened on State Street, across from Mayor Joe Ganim’s office.
Register Citizen
Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree
NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
Police: 2 bodies discovered with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Paterson
Police say a man and woman were found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Eyewitness News
Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
Funeral Mass held for firefighter who died at Island Park fundraiser
Former Island Park Fire Department Capt. Michael Fischer suffered a heart attack before the contest that was raising money for a 7-month-old with a rare brain cancer.
Man dies after crash on Middletown Avenue in North Haven: Police
A crash has shut down a portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven Friday morning.
NYPD: Bronx man, passenger killed in ATV-semitruck collision
Officers say 22-year-old Angel Lopez, of the Bronx, was driving an ATV over the Queensboro Bridge with a passenger when they crashed into a Freightliner tractor.
Bridgeport family seeks help after fire displaces them from their home
A Bridgeport family is asking for the public's help after a fire tore through their building last week.
Bristol Press
Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash
EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
2 men, teen girl charged in cabbie's beating death in Queens; 13-year-old sought
The alleged killer of a cabbie was arrested and charged along with two other suspects as police search for a 13-year-old girl in last weekend’s deadly beating in the Rockaways, police said Friday.
Suffolk police arrest 7 drivers at Patchogue sobriety checkpoint
Suffolk police arrested seven people Friday night at a sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue.
ctexaminer.com
Calls to Update Connecticut’s Laws on Bears, as Officer Cleared in Shooting Case
It’s illegal to hunt bears in Connecticut, but you can shoot one if it “pursues or worries” your chickens. The law was written in a day when agriculture prevailed, but it would be legal justification for the off-duty police sergeant who killed a bear with his Colt AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in Newtown in May.
Newburgh police: 4 charged for man's fatal fall off roof
Town of Newburgh police arrested four people in connection to a man's fatal fall earlier this month.
Police: Man arrested for exposing himself in front of teens at West Hempstead thrift store
Police arrested an Elmont man accused of exposing himself in front of three teens in West Hempstead.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: NYPD searches for suspects in Bronx street shooting
Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection to a shooting in Morrisania.
Authorities: 81-year-old NYC woman dies after being rescued from Ulster County lake
Authorities say a New York City woman has died after she was rescued from a lake in Ulster County.
