First Alert Forecast: rain chances ramping up into the new week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We hope you are having a great Saturday evening! A low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere will support higher rain odds through the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 30% Saturday night to 50% Sunday. Another approaching system from the west will keep the pattern unsettled for much of next week. Expect muggy lows in the 70s with highs held at bay in the 80s thanks to clouds and high rain chances. Thanks for staying alert!
First Alert Forecast: showery with growing heat & humidity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Friday. A low pressure system in the upper atmosphere will support higher rain odds before the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 70% Friday to a coin-flip’s 50% through Sunday. Thanks for staying alert! Showers and clouds will keep temperatures capped in the lower and middle 80s Friday, but sun and southwesterly winds will kick temperatures close to 90 through early next week.
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers and storms possible as the weekend begins
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! A low pressure system in the upper atmosphere will support higher rain odds through the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 50% Friday night to 40% Saturday. Thanks for staying alert! Showers and clouds kept temperatures capped in the lower and middle 80s Friday afternoon, but sun and southwesterly winds will kick temperatures into the upper 80s through early next week.
First Alert Forecast: an uptick in rain and storm chances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system high in the atmosphere will keep temperatures below 90 and share higher rain odds before the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 30% overnight Thursday night to 70% Friday. Thanks for staying alert! The pattern is set to stay unsettled through the weekend and early next week.
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
First move-in day begins at the University of North Carolina Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The rainy weather has done no favors for the University of North Carolina Wilmington students attempting to move in ahead of the Fall 2022 semester. The first day of classes will begin on Wednesday, August 24. Anyone driving up College Road can expect to see some heavier traffic than usual throughout the move-in weekend.
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that will...
Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
Oak Island PD to host 1st annual cardboard boat race
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department announced Aug. 18 that they will be hosting a cardboard boat race in September. Named the “Dutchman Dinghy Dash,” the event will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. The race will occur at Bill Smith Park at 4410 Fish Factory Road.
Woman located following missing person report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
Whiteville PD reports water outage on Lee St.
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville PD announced Aug. 18 that crews are responding to a water outage on Lee St. Per the report, the outage spans from Burkhead St. to Wyche St. As of this time, it is unknown what caused the outage. For updates, please visit the Whiteville Police...
New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a woman on Market Street just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Market Street after a woman fell from her...
New Hanover County shares updated COVID-19 guidelines
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has shared the latest CDC COVID-19 community level along with the updated guidelines for precautions after being exposed to COVID-19. “At this point it’s safe to say that COVID isn’t going anywhere and as the virus continues to change and evolve, how we keep each other safe continues to do the same,” said County Health Director David Howard in a release.
Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, under investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fire broke out at 7724 Myrtle Grove Road around 5:39 p.m. on August 18 that spread to one bedroom and a small portion of the attic. The fire was discovered by the tenet while he was out mowing the lawn and he saw smoke rising out of the roof.
Wilmington Fire Department adding new positions for the first time in years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in years, Wilmington’s Fire Department is not only hiring new firefighters, but actually expanding the department’s size. That’s because the city is working to open a new station in Riverlights – and with a shortage of firefighters already, the city is stepping up their recruitment efforts.
Dosher Memorial Hospital announces drive-thru drug drop off event
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital will host a drive-thru drug drop off event on October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Solid and liquid narcotics are accepted; the hospital collected 30,000 pills and 3,700 milliliters of liquids at its drug drop in April 2021. Anything dropped off will be collected by law enforcement, who will incinerate the drugs if it is safe to do so. Per Dosher Memorial Hospital:
‘Coffee with a Cop’ event makes post-pandemic return
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Leland police officers met with the community over cups of coffee. The Coffee with a Cop event happened Saturday morning. Officers gathered at the Starbucks at Leland Town Center to meet community members, answer their questions and hear feedback. For Chief Jeremy Humphries, it was an especially important event, as it was his first since taking on his role.
Wilmington Police Department arrests man for armed robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested and charged with a possible armed robbery at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. The Wilmington Police Department writes that they were dispatched to the 300 block of College road at 10:43 a.m. on Friday, August 19. The man suspected of the crime fled the scene, but he was arrested soon after at the 1100 block of Harbour Drive.
