ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast item: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites

By D.V. Wise, Nexstar Media Wire
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZlWV_0hKET95L00

(WJBF) – Chick-fil-A is planning to test a new bite-sized breakfast option — Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites — at participating locations in several U.S. markets later this month, including some in Virginia.

The breakfast item, said to be baked in-house at Chick-fil-A restaurants each morning, will contain egg, chorizo and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Each order includes four “Egg Bites.”

The dish is said to be Chick-fil-A’s first new “breakfast entrée” since the chicken chain introduced its Hash Brown Scramble Bowl in 2017.

Monkey business: California zoo animal mistakenly dials 911

Chick-fil-A said the new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were created in response to consumer demand, claiming guests were “asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options.”

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” Leslie Neslage, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement included with a press release issued Monday.

These are the largest unclaimed Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

Customers can try Chick-fil-A’s new Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 at select locations in Augusta, Georgia; Aiken, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia; Miami; and New Orleans.

Chick-fil-A will determine if the item will be expanded to nationwide menus based on consumer feedback.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 1

Related
WFXR

Man facing charges from Danville shooting taken into custody

UPDATE 6:27 p.m.: Danville authorities say they have tracked down and arrested the man wanted in connection with the shooting that sent another man to the hospital Monday night. The Danville Police Department says 21-year-old Terry NMN West Jr. ran away from a house in the 1600 block of Piney Forest Road on Tuesday, Aug. […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Police arrest teen, find suspect vehicle following separate Danville shootings

UPDATE 11:24 a.m. (8/17/22): A wanted teenage boy has been taken into custody, along with a suspect vehicle, following two separate shootings that took place in Danville Monday evening, but police say they believe there are other suspects involved. According to the Danville Police Department, 18-year-old Xzavion Issaih Smith was arrested during the evening hours […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Two teens wanted in connection with Tuesday homicide in Danville

UPDATE 11:46 a.m. (8/17/22): Police are asking for the community’s help to track down two teenagers — including one believed to be armed and dangerous — who are facing charges in connection with the death of a Danville man Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers […]
DANVILLE, VA
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Portsmouth, VA
Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
California State
Norfolk, VA
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Augusta, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Columbus, GA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Ohio Restaurants
City
California, OH
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Restaurants
State
Georgia State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Norfolk, VA
Food & Drinks
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Breakfast Menu Item

Taco Bell may be bringing back the Mexican Pizza, but McDonald's has its own plans up its sleeve. Amid chatter surrounding the return of the beloved dish to the Mexican-style fast food chain, McDonald's has quietly brought back one fan-favorite menu item: breakfast bagel sandwiches. Months after they disappeared, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
OHIO STATE
deseret.com

Chick-fil-A has a new menu item. It’s ‘bold and bite-sized’

One of the most beloved fast-food chains is getting serious about competing in the breakfast space. Chick-fil-A already offers granola, fruit cups, Egg White Grills and chicken, egg and cheese on a bagel. But a new “bite-sized” menu item is in the works. What is the new menu...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar#Chick Fil A#Breakfast#Food Drink#Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites#Nat
The Independent

Chick-fil-A location sparks intense backlash after offering to pay ‘volunteers’ with food instead of money

Chick-fil-A is facing backlash after one of its locations shared a job listing for “volunteers“ who would be paid in entrees rather than money.This week, a Chick-fil-A location in Hendersonville, North Carolina, posted about the job opportunity on its public Facebook page, where it noted that it was looking for volunteers to work its drive-thru.“We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn five free entrees per shift (one hr) worked,” the Facebook post, which has since-been deleted, read. “Message us for details.”Chick-fil-A’s website notes that its entrees, which include chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and Cool...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The US Sun

What time does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?

WHO doesn't love a McDonald's breakfast to get them going for the day?. Whether your favorite menu choice is a classic McMuffin or sweet pancakes and syrup, there's plenty of time to order before McDonald's stops serving breakfast treats. What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?. McDonald's serves breakfast up...
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled

More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Burger King Launching Another Flavorful New Chicken Sandwich

Burger King's chicken sandwich lineup continues to expand, even in Canada. The new Pesto Chicken Sandwich will be available to Burger King Canada fans for a limited time. U.S. consumers weren't completely forgotten though, as the BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich line launched nationwide this month. The Pesto Chicken Club...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Chick-fil-A Testing New Breakfast Menu Item for the First Time in 5 Years

Chick-fil-A is revitalizing a popular breakfast item for those who need something quick, easy, and on the go in the morning. For the first time since 2017, the casual food spot will release an all-new breakfast item at select locations: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Delish reports that the order, which comes in a four-pack, is made with whole eggs, chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Chick-fil-A is testing the order in select markets with the hopes that customers will love the new item. If it proves to be successful, Chick-fil-A locations across the country will offer them. The decision came right in time for parents and kids returning to school in the coming days and weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFXR

WFXR

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy