Man pleads guilty to fentanyl, tramadol possession in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man has entered a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl and tramadol, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Stephen M. Dagis, 51, of Paterson pled guilty on August 9 to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance before the...
Wanted man caught, faces new drug charges in Somerset County traffic stop
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A wanted man was captured Monday morning during a traffic stop in Branchburg Township that resulted in him facing drug charges, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On August 15, at around 11:50 a.m., a Branchburg police officer on patrol along...
Blairstown Police Department launches effort aimed at finding missing people with special needs
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Blairstown Police Department is launching a new program that will help track down missing people with special needs. The police department created the “Blairstown STARS” program after a concerned parent presented a question and the police did not have a good answer. The parent said, “if the police department had any programs for a special needs person that may go missing?”
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 19, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,203 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 17. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
No injuries reported after dump truck overturns in Hunterdon County
EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – No one was injured after a dump truck overturned Friday afternoon in Hunterdon County, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at 2:52 p.m. at the intersection of Route 202-31 and...
RoNetco Supermarkets launch ‘Fresh to Table’ in-store experience
NEW JERSEY – RoNetco Supermarkets Inc. recently announced the debut of Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh on-trend foods, easy to prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores...
LUNG FORCE Walk Bridgewater returns to Duke Island Park on Sept. 17 to support lung health, COVID-19 initiative
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The American Lung Association in New Jersey will host the 8th annual LUNG FORCE Walk Bridgewater at Duke Island Park, located at 191 Old York Road, in Bridgewater Township on September 17 with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event encourages participants to...
Human remains found in grass along I-80 in Warren County, state police say
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey State Police are investigating a death after human remains were found in the grass along Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded at 12:26 p.m. to Interstate 80...
School bus hits utility pole in Warren County; driver injured
HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) –– A school bus driver was injured after the bus struck a utility pole in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. It happened at 10:06 a.m. on Buckhorn Drive at Demeter Road in White Township, Slota...
Skydiver hits tree, falls 20 feet to ground in Sussex County
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A skydiver missed his landing zone on Friday and instead hit a tree and fell 20 feet to the ground, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. The accident occurred at around 2:07 p.m. at Sussex Airport, located at...
Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Washington Township, and Phillipsburg. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, the commission said.
Hunterdon County Veteran Services Officer advises commissioner board about PACT Act 2022
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Veteran Services Officer (VSO) Rich Booth recently advised the commissioner board about the bipartisan Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act or “PACT Act 2022” that was signed into law by President Biden on August 10. “I have been following the news on the...
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hunterdon County
KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a raccoon found in Kingwood Township tested positive for rabies. The raccoon tested positive for rabies on August 19 and was in the area of Milltown Road, health officials said. Area...
Hunterdon County 4-H and Agricultural Fair to start on Aug. 24
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Commissioner Board announced the 2022 4-H Agricultural Fair at the South County Fairgrounds in Lambertville with five days of shows, rides, delicious food, animal judging, music and fireworks. “The Board is excited to announce the return of the annual 4-H Fair. The...
Commission making E-ZPass account adjustments for motorists overcharged at Trenton-Morrisville toll bridge from February to July 7
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is working with its E-ZPass service providers, Transcore and Conduent, to retroactively adjust the accounts of E-ZPass passenger-vehicle customers overcharged in the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) toll bridge’s right E-ZPass-only lane between February and July 7. This...
