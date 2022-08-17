ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Man pleads guilty to fentanyl, tramadol possession in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man has entered a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl and tramadol, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Stephen M. Dagis, 51, of Paterson pled guilty on August 9 to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance before the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Blairstown Police Department launches effort aimed at finding missing people with special needs

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Blairstown Police Department is launching a new program that will help track down missing people with special needs. The police department created the “Blairstown STARS” program after a concerned parent presented a question and the police did not have a good answer. The parent said, “if the police department had any programs for a special needs person that may go missing?”
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 19, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Somerset County, NJ
Watchung, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Watchung, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,203 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 17. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

RoNetco Supermarkets launch ‘Fresh to Table’ in-store experience

NEW JERSEY – RoNetco Supermarkets Inc. recently announced the debut of Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh on-trend foods, easy to prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores...
NEWTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Massage Parlor#Crime Stoppers#Police#Mcdonald#Superior Court#Apple App Store
wrnjradio.com

School bus hits utility pole in Warren County; driver injured

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) –– A school bus driver was injured after the bus struck a utility pole in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. It happened at 10:06 a.m. on Buckhorn Drive at Demeter Road in White Township, Slota...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Skydiver hits tree, falls 20 feet to ground in Sussex County

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A skydiver missed his landing zone on Friday and instead hit a tree and fell 20 feet to the ground, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. The accident occurred at around 2:07 p.m. at Sussex Airport, located at...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Washington Township, and Phillipsburg. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, the commission said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
wrnjradio.com

Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hunterdon County

KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a raccoon found in Kingwood Township tested positive for rabies. The raccoon tested positive for rabies on August 19 and was in the area of Milltown Road, health officials said. Area...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County 4-H and Agricultural Fair to start on Aug. 24

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Commissioner Board announced the 2022 4-H Agricultural Fair at the South County Fairgrounds in Lambertville with five days of shows, rides, delicious food, animal judging, music and fireworks. “The Board is excited to announce the return of the annual 4-H Fair. The...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Commission making E-ZPass account adjustments for motorists overcharged at Trenton-Morrisville toll bridge from February to July 7

TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is working with its E-ZPass service providers, Transcore and Conduent, to retroactively adjust the accounts of E-ZPass passenger-vehicle customers overcharged in the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) toll bridge’s right E-ZPass-only lane between February and July 7. This...
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy