Broward County, FL

cw34.com

Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police

A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead

Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WOKV

5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway

Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

BSO searching for attempted murder suspect in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating Otis Washington. According to investigators, an arrest warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December. At approximately...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells

Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3-year-old dies after being pulled out of lake near Coconut Creek home

A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital Friday night after being pulled out of a lake near his family’s residence in Coconut Creek, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle regarding a boy found in the water, according to Coconut Creek police. A neighbor spotted the boy in the water and a person who was at the community swimming ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

