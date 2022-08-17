Read full article on original website
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Wrong-way crash leaves 5 dead in South Florida
A man driving the wrong way on a busy South Florida highway early Saturday crashed into another car, killing all five women in the other vehicle, authorities said.
5 dead after wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway; FHP seeks info on driver
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – 5 people are dead after a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. along the Palmetto and Northwest 57th Avenue. Officials said a man driving a silver Infiniti was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he...
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
Police officer in controversial dirt bike death in Boynton Beach fired
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The police officer at the center of a controversial dirt bike crash in Boynton Beach is out of a job. A spokesperson for Boynton Beach Police said Officer Mark Sohn has been fired. On the day after Christmas last year, 13-year-old Stanley Davis III...
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Gone in 6 Minutes: Speedy Car Theft Crew Burglarizes Two Vehicles, Steals a Third in Parkland
Parkland deputies are searching for four criminals who pulled off two vehicle burglaries and a pickup truck theft within the span of about six minutes earlier this month, records show. The crimes happened Aug. 9 on Northwest 74th Terrace, where the first victim’s car, a black Chrysler 300, was burglarized...
Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead
Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...
5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway
Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
Speeding 91-Year-Old Boynton Beach Man Slams Lexus Into Toyota, Dies
Death Came Nearly One Month After Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old man who police say was driving too quickly in his Lexus ES350 slammed into a Toyota driven by a man from South Hampton New York. The New Yorker sustained only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BSO searching for attempted murder suspect in Pompano Beach shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating Otis Washington. According to investigators, an arrest warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December. At approximately...
Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Deadly Fort Lauderdale Condo Fire
An eight-month investigation into a deadly fire in a Fort Lauderdale condominium has resulted in an arrest for murder. Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward County jail records showed. Rush is accused of setting a fire in a 9th-floor condo at...
Doctor pronounces boy dead after Broward resident pulls him out of lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward Health Coral Springs doctor pronounced a three-year-old boy dead on Friday night after a Coconut Creek resident pulled him out of a lake, police said. Scott Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said the resident who knew CPR had saved...
Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
Uber robber is dangerous, needs to be off streets, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There is surveillance video and it is crystal clear that the man in the video is Francois Romain, according to police. Police have been looking for him since July and they are concerned because of the violent nature of his crimes. It begins with...
COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells
Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
3-year-old dies after being pulled out of lake near Coconut Creek home
A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital Friday night after being pulled out of a lake near his family’s residence in Coconut Creek, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle regarding a boy found in the water, according to Coconut Creek police. A neighbor spotted the boy in the water and a person who was at the community swimming ...
Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
