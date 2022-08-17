Read full article on original website
Related
Why Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising Again
The Las Vegas Valley has seen one of the wettest monsoon seasons in decades.
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The U.S.’ largest reservoir is drying up. Here’s what NASA images reveal
Recent images revealed by NASA show that Lake Mead keeps dropping. Water levels of the lake are at their lowest since April 1937. Lake Mead is a source for millions of people, including citizens from Mexico. The largest reservoir in the United States, Lake Mead supplies water to millions in...
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why
While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
Apparently, the plan to save a tanking Lake Mead and Lake Powell is 'stay tuned'
The Bureau of Reclamation can’t be this shortsighted. For weeks, the agency that oversees Lake Mead and Lake Powell had talked tough about states making 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in additional cuts, over and above all that we’ve already agreed to cut, to keep them on life support. ...
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More human remains surface at shrinking Lake Mead
A fourth set of human remains has surfaced at Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as its waters continue to recede.The National Park Service said Saturday that the remains -- the fourth such discovery since May -- were found at the Swim Beach area, CNN reported. NPS did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday from The Independent.Surfacing bodies have created a massive buzz in the region since the first remains were found May 1 in the drought-depleted lake.Boaters enjoying Lake Mead first discovered human remains in a barrel on 1 May near Hemenway...
The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds
Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
Mexico's president wants to stop brewing beer for American drinkers in the country's drought-stricken north, report says
Drought conditions has promoted Andrés Manuel López Obrador to tell beer producers to move production to Mexico's south, the Financial Times reported.
Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US
According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
4.3-magnitude quake felt by hundreds in San Diego area, northwest Mexico
July 25 (UPI) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Baja California on Monday shook residents in Southern California and Mexico, an area that frequently sees seismic activity. Hundreds of people felt the quake early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the quake's epicenter was 4.3 miles west of El Sauzal in Baja California at depth of 10 miles.
Comments / 1