ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
City
Washington, CA
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
California Government
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Local
Arizona Government
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
GreenMatters

The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why

While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Water Supplies#Mexico#The Colorado River System#Tem
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

More human remains surface at shrinking Lake Mead

A fourth set of human remains has surfaced at Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as its waters continue to recede.The National Park Service said Saturday that the remains -- the fourth such discovery since May -- were found at the Swim Beach area, CNN reported. NPS did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday from The Independent.Surfacing bodies have created a massive buzz in the region since the first remains were found May 1 in the drought-depleted lake.Boaters enjoying Lake Mead first discovered human remains in a barrel on 1 May near Hemenway...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Anita Durairaj

The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
Yana Bostongirl

Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
UPI News

4.3-magnitude quake felt by hundreds in San Diego area, northwest Mexico

July 25 (UPI) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Baja California on Monday shook residents in Southern California and Mexico, an area that frequently sees seismic activity. Hundreds of people felt the quake early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the quake's epicenter was 4.3 miles west of El Sauzal in Baja California at depth of 10 miles.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy