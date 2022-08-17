ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

yourtravelcap.com

Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA

On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
capecod.com

Dennis Antique Car Parade Returns Sunday

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Antique Car Parade on Sunday at 11 am. Chamber Executive Director Lois André said over 130 cars are registered for the parade started by the Stone family to provide residents and visitors with a fun, annual event during the twilight of the summer season.
DENNIS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Real Estate Confidential: These have not sold yet because….

Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute. Every once in a while I like to...
REAL ESTATE
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Harwich, MA
City
Boston, MA
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model

Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
CARVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Video: Boat goes up on rocks in Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – A vessel went up on the rocks in the Cape Cod Canal Saturday morning. The incident happened on the mainland side near the East Entrance to the waterway. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. ﻿ bo082022 Boat on rocks Cape Cod Canal from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. The post Video: Boat goes up on rocks in Cape Cod Canal appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ACCIDENTS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River

Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard

MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning

Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
FALMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Beach Road Weekend to offer water taxi transport

To accommodate off-Island Beach Road Weekend Music Festival goers, event organizers announced Friday afternoon that they have secured over a dozen water taxis to shuttle ticket holders back to the mainland each night. “The Beach Road Weekend Water Taxi is designed to alleviate any potential overflow on any single SSA...
FALMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays

The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
FALMOUTH, MA
capeandislands.org

It's no joke: Cape Cod anglers eagerly await 'the funny fish'

In mid-August, many a Cape Cod fisherman's thoughts turn toward false albacore — also known as albies, or "the funny fish." They're fast, they're picky, and they're exciting to catch. Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about the first reports of their arrival, and why...
HOBBIES
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in New Bedford (MA)

For several decades up to the Civil War, this town on the South Coast was the world’s foremost whaling port. Whaling pervaded every aspect of life in New Bedford, to the point where more than a dozen city blocks are now a national park to safeguard that history. One...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 08/19/2022

HYANNIS – A car and motorcycle collided in Hyannis sometime after 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near Bearse’s Way. The motorcycle operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 132 was closed in the area while the scene was worked.…
MASHPEE, MA
WBEC AM

What is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Massachusetts?

Since moving to the Berkshires just a few weeks ago, one thing I've learned is that there is an abundance of amazing craft brews to choose from in New England. While that's awesome, craft beers can be expensive. Not only that, but also filling and have higher alcohol content than your average domestic. What if I'm just looking to chill and watch a game on TV for the night while enjoying a cold one or two? What is going to be my cheap beer of choice in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

