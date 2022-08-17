ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

FredNats shutout in Lynchburg

Andry Lara turned in a second straight strong start for the FredNats, but it was the Lynchburg Hillcats that took a 2-0 win over Fredericksburg on Thursday night in Lynchburg. Lara pitched six shutout innings, allowing just three hits, one walk and striking out seven. In the last two games,...
FredNats win again in Lynchburg

Jackson Rutledge pitched seven shutout innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts, and the FredNats won their second straight in Lynchburg by a final score of 3-1. Rutledge allowed just three hits and retired the final 12 men he faced in a row. His previous career high for strikeouts in an outing was nine back in his rookie year in 2019. Rutledge has now won three out of his past four starts.
