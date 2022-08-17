Jackson Rutledge pitched seven shutout innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts, and the FredNats won their second straight in Lynchburg by a final score of 3-1. Rutledge allowed just three hits and retired the final 12 men he faced in a row. His previous career high for strikeouts in an outing was nine back in his rookie year in 2019. Rutledge has now won three out of his past four starts.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO