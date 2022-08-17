ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?

For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orleans, MA
City
Scituate, MA
City
Harwich, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
RAYNHAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
foxwilmington.com

2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off of ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts

Two brothers, Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin, drowned after jumping from the American Legion Memorial bridge in Massachusetts. Everyone on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts calls it the “Jaws bridge,” after the legendary movie. The bridge has become a rite of passage but it’s extremely treacherous. There are “no jumping or diving” signs posted on the bridge. The jump itself is 22-feet and the water below is 15-feet deep with strong currents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

How will two new climate laws impact Massachusetts?

Governor Charlie Baker signed into law groundbreaking legislation on clean energy and climate earlier this month, and soon after that, President Biden took a similar step at the federal level with the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The two bills address things like offshore wind, electric vehicle credits and fossil fuel limits. Still, some say more needs to be done. Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the laws. This transcript has been lightly edited.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economy#Water Security#Water Resources#Common Sense#Water Wells#Business Industry#Airbnb
quincyquarry.com

Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades #amazon #marshfieldma

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades. – News from elsewhere covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. After decades of rapid growth even during – if not also because of...
MassLive.com

Massachusetts forecast to be hotter than normal through November

Forecasters predicted in June that the summer of 2022 could be hotter than normal. Two major heat waves later, their foresight appears spot on. While the severe heat of recent months will taper off as summer turns to fall, above-average temperatures may linger on. Forecasters expect September, October and November to be warmer than the months would normally be expected to be.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NECN

Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment

When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts teens charged with stealing and altering $250,000 in South Coast checks that were mailed

Two Massachusetts teens have been arrested in a scheme involving a quarter of a million dollars. During this week, the Mattapoisett Police received multiple reports of stolen and altered checks from Mattapoisett residents that mailed the checks at the Mattapoisett Post office outside mailboxes. Amounts of the reported stolen checks to date totaled over $250,000.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

What is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Massachusetts?

Since moving to the Berkshires just a few weeks ago, one thing I've learned is that there is an abundance of amazing craft brews to choose from in New England. While that's awesome, craft beers can be expensive. Not only that, but also filling and have higher alcohol content than your average domestic. What if I'm just looking to chill and watch a game on TV for the night while enjoying a cold one or two? What is going to be my cheap beer of choice in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy