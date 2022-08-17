Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fredericksburg.today
UMW move in day is no sweat for students, parents
By 9:15 Wednesday morning, resident advisor Max Steinbaum had already introduced himself a few dozen times, greeting the first-year students moving into Randolph Hall, their parents and a few wide-eyed younger siblings. If a key lesson of college is efficiency, Max taught it by example on the University of Mary...
Augusta Free Press
UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson
The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
Richmond student failed every SOL until he got to Franklin Military Academy
"There wasn't really any order, as opposed to Franklin there is a lot of order and discipline," Micah Francis said.
George Wythe High School principal dies
"Mr. Parker gave his FULL heart & soul to the students of Wythe and will be dearly missed," said Kamras in the tweet. "Details are forthcoming on a memorial service. Please keep his family in your prayers."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
'She's an amazing kid': 14-year-old Md. girl to start senior year, dreams to attend Howard
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — Fourteen-year-old Morayo Owopetu is used to being the youngest in her class. This 2022-23 school year, she's heading into her senior year at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. For years, she's also been taking college classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "If...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
pagevalleynews.com
Page County Schools ready to start new year
LURAY, Aug. 18 — Parents and students flooded into local schools for orientation on Thursday, just four days before the official start of the 2022-23 school year. Page County Public Schools welcomed 48 new teachers last week and will welcome an estimated 3,080 students on Monday. Enrollment figures were presented during the Aug. 11 school board meeting and will continue to change through the first week of school (and little beyond beyond).
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fredericksburg.today
Yoga in the Garden with Fredericksburg Area Yoga Teachers
Our ever-popular Yoga in the Garden series is back!. Join us in the upper garden every Monday at 6pm to breathe, stretch, and move your way to relaxation!. Fredericksburg Area Yoga Teachers will provide the instructor, you just need to bring some water and a mat if you have it! (Mats will be provided for those who require it.)
fox5dc.com
School Masking Policies in DC, Maryland and Virginia: What you need to know
School districts across the DMV are announcing their masking policies for the upcoming year. In D.C. Public Schools, masks are optional, but vaccinations are required for students over 12. Stafford County Public Schools has adopted a mask optional policy. In Prince William County, masks are optional for students and staff,...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
Richmond's 1st gun buyback ends due to 'overwhelming response'
Richmond's first-ever gun buyback initiative ended early Saturday afternoon because of an "overwhelming response," according to city officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore dies after being hit by a train near Wingate University
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore died Tuesday after being hit by a train near the entrance of Wingate University (N.C.), according to school officials. Honore was a freshman at the school, which released the information about his death Wednesday morning in an email alert to the Wingate community. Wingate is located 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.
MINT, Museum, and a Medical Office Building – Oh My!
Smile wide, Manassas – MINT Dentistry is opening on Liberia Avenue in the Signal Hill Professional Center. MINT Dentistry, a growing national dental practice out of Texas, will open a 3,600 square-foot office in the City this month with seven patient rooms. The clinic, MINT’s first in Virginia, will initially employ seven staff, offering the latest in personalized dental care. With a purposefully designed, spa-like office — including massaging dental chairs, Beats headphones, and Netflix — MINT combines the latest in modern dentistry with a low-stress environment for nearly any dental procedure (including free whitening with PPO insurance).
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case
Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
fredericksburg.today
FredNats shutout in Lynchburg
Andry Lara turned in a second straight strong start for the FredNats, but it was the Lynchburg Hillcats that took a 2-0 win over Fredericksburg on Thursday night in Lynchburg. Lara pitched six shutout innings, allowing just three hits, one walk and striking out seven. In the last two games,...
ourcommunitynow.com
Virginia Dream Homes: Historic 'Lavue' in Fredericksburg for $2.1M
This elegant historic home boasts some of the best views in Fredericksburg. This week's featured listing is a sprawling property known as "Lavue." It consists of 60 acres of land and a handsome brick home as well as several outbuildings. Experience country living at its best for less than the price of a McMansion. Best of all, the unique features of the home, like original brick and wood floors, have been carefully maintained.
northernvirginiamag.com
Expansive Retail Development to Bring Interactive Community to Loudoun County
The Kincora project brings world class museums, restaurants, apartments, and more to Ashburn and Sterling. Loudoun County may soon be in store for more significant development in the form of new retail and residential properties situated on an expansive plot between Ashburn and Sterling. The Kincora project, which has been...
Student-athlete from Prince William County dies after train hits him near Wingate University
A Wingate University student-athlete died after he was struck by a train Tuesday night near the entrance to the university, authorities said.
ffxnow.com
Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion
(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
Comments / 0