This elegant historic home boasts some of the best views in Fredericksburg. This week's featured listing is a sprawling property known as "Lavue." It consists of 60 acres of land and a handsome brick home as well as several outbuildings. Experience country living at its best for less than the price of a McMansion. Best of all, the unique features of the home, like original brick and wood floors, have been carefully maintained.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO