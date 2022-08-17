ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

fredericksburg.today

UMW move in day is no sweat for students, parents

By 9:15 Wednesday morning, resident advisor Max Steinbaum had already introduced himself a few dozen times, greeting the first-year students moving into Randolph Hall, their parents and a few wide-eyed younger siblings. If a key lesson of college is efficiency, Max taught it by example on the University of Mary...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson

The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Virginia State
pagevalleynews.com

Page County Schools ready to start new year

LURAY, Aug. 18 — Parents and students flooded into local schools for orientation on Thursday, just four days before the official start of the 2022-23 school year. Page County Public Schools welcomed 48 new teachers last week and will welcome an estimated 3,080 students on Monday. Enrollment figures were presented during the Aug. 11 school board meeting and will continue to change through the first week of school (and little beyond beyond).
PAGE COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Yoga in the Garden with Fredericksburg Area Yoga Teachers

Our ever-popular Yoga in the Garden series is back!. Join us in the upper garden every Monday at 6pm to breathe, stretch, and move your way to relaxation!. Fredericksburg Area Yoga Teachers will provide the instructor, you just need to bring some water and a mat if you have it! (Mats will be provided for those who require it.)
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

School Masking Policies in DC, Maryland and Virginia: What you need to know

School districts across the DMV are announcing their masking policies for the upcoming year. In D.C. Public Schools, masks are optional, but vaccinations are required for students over 12. Stafford County Public Schools has adopted a mask optional policy. In Prince William County, masks are optional for students and staff,...
MARYLAND STATE
PWLiving

MINT, Museum, and a Medical Office Building – Oh My!

Smile wide, Manassas – MINT Dentistry is opening on Liberia Avenue in the Signal Hill Professional Center. MINT Dentistry, a growing national dental practice out of Texas, will open a 3,600 square-foot office in the City this month with seven patient rooms. The clinic, MINT’s first in Virginia, will initially employ seven staff, offering the latest in personalized dental care. With a purposefully designed, spa-like office — including massaging dental chairs, Beats headphones, and Netflix — MINT combines the latest in modern dentistry with a low-stress environment for nearly any dental procedure (including free whitening with PPO insurance).
MANASSAS, VA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case

Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

FredNats shutout in Lynchburg

Andry Lara turned in a second straight strong start for the FredNats, but it was the Lynchburg Hillcats that took a 2-0 win over Fredericksburg on Thursday night in Lynchburg. Lara pitched six shutout innings, allowing just three hits, one walk and striking out seven. In the last two games,...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
ourcommunitynow.com

Virginia Dream Homes: Historic 'Lavue' in Fredericksburg for $2.1M

This elegant historic home boasts some of the best views in Fredericksburg. This week's featured listing is a sprawling property known as "Lavue." It consists of 60 acres of land and a handsome brick home as well as several outbuildings. Experience country living at its best for less than the price of a McMansion. Best of all, the unique features of the home, like original brick and wood floors, have been carefully maintained.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion

(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
SPRINGFIELD, VA

