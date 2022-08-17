ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Padres beat Nationals 2-1

The Padres defeated the Nationals 2-1 on Saturday, allowing them to gain a full game in the wild card race on the Brewers, who lost on Saturday. Washington jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a solo home run from Logan Thomas in the 2nd inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA

