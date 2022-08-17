ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
capeandislands.org

It's no joke: Cape Cod anglers eagerly await 'the funny fish'

In mid-August, many a Cape Cod fisherman's thoughts turn toward false albacore — also known as albies, or "the funny fish." They're fast, they're picky, and they're exciting to catch. Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about the first reports of their arrival, and why...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays

The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
capecoddaily.com

Video: Boat goes up on rocks in Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – A vessel went up on the rocks in the Cape Cod Canal Saturday morning. The incident happened on the mainland side near the East Entrance to the waterway. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. ﻿ bo082022 Boat on rocks Cape Cod Canal from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. The post Video: Boat goes up on rocks in Cape Cod Canal appeared first on CapeCod.com.
yourtravelcap.com

The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod

Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
country1025.com

New England Has 4 Of The 15 Best Islands In The US

We live in New England, we know how lucky we are. Mountains, beaches, woods, and beautiful historic cities are all within a very reasonable distance, no matter where you live. We know we live in the best place on earth, and are always happy to share that opinion. Well, here’s another reason to brag. Travel + Leisure has named 4 slands in New England in their Best of 15 list! Tally it up. 26.6% of the best of the best are in New England.
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 08/20/2022

HYANNIS – A motorcyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a collision with a SUV on Route 132 Friday evening – 8/19/2022. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection with Bearses Way. The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was down in the roadway,…
Martha's Vineyard Times

Real Estate Confidential: These have not sold yet because….

Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute. Every once in a while I like to...
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
MassLive.com

Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season

Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
americanmilitarynews.com

Gov. Charlie Baker activates MA National Guard for wildfire

Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard to respond to a wildfire in Rockport, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Bay State amid an extremely dry summer. The Massachusetts National Guard members will help put out hotspots within the containment area of the Briarwood Fire, which has...
MassLive.com

Massachusetts forecast to be hotter than normal through November

Forecasters predicted in June that the summer of 2022 could be hotter than normal. Two major heat waves later, their foresight appears spot on. While the severe heat of recent months will taper off as summer turns to fall, above-average temperatures may linger on. Forecasters expect September, October and November to be warmer than the months would normally be expected to be.
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts teens charged with stealing and altering $250,000 in South Coast checks that were mailed

Two Massachusetts teens have been arrested in a scheme involving a quarter of a million dollars. During this week, the Mattapoisett Police received multiple reports of stolen and altered checks from Mattapoisett residents that mailed the checks at the Mattapoisett Post office outside mailboxes. Amounts of the reported stolen checks to date totaled over $250,000.
