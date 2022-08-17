Read full article on original website
Related
capeandislands.org
It's no joke: Cape Cod anglers eagerly await 'the funny fish'
In mid-August, many a Cape Cod fisherman's thoughts turn toward false albacore — also known as albies, or "the funny fish." They're fast, they're picky, and they're exciting to catch. Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about the first reports of their arrival, and why...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays
The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
capecoddaily.com
Video: Boat goes up on rocks in Cape Cod Canal
BOURNE – A vessel went up on the rocks in the Cape Cod Canal Saturday morning. The incident happened on the mainland side near the East Entrance to the waterway. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. bo082022 Boat on rocks Cape Cod Canal from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. The post Video: Boat goes up on rocks in Cape Cod Canal appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourtravelcap.com
The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod
Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
country1025.com
New England Has 4 Of The 15 Best Islands In The US
We live in New England, we know how lucky we are. Mountains, beaches, woods, and beautiful historic cities are all within a very reasonable distance, no matter where you live. We know we live in the best place on earth, and are always happy to share that opinion. Well, here’s another reason to brag. Travel + Leisure has named 4 slands in New England in their Best of 15 list! Tally it up. 26.6% of the best of the best are in New England.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 08/20/2022
HYANNIS – A motorcyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a collision with a SUV on Route 132 Friday evening – 8/19/2022. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection with Bearses Way. The operator of the motorcycle, an adult male, was down in the roadway,…
How much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions in western Massachusetts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains how much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Confidential: These have not sold yet because….
Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute. Every once in a while I like to...
Massachusetts Is The Best State To Live In, According To WalletHub Survey
Massachusetts residents have it best, according to WalletHub's list of 2022's Best States To Live In. The list was designed to help people find the best and most affordable place to live by comparing all 50 states across 52 key metrics. They include housing costs, income growth, education rate and quality of hospitals.
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts high schoolers will need higher MCAS scores to graduate; teachers, lawmakers speak out
The state board of education voted Monday to raise the minimum score that this year’s incoming freshman class and at least the four classes that follow will have to attain on the MCAS test in order to graduate high school, a controversial decision that was blasted by teachers union officials and a handful of lawmakers.
Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season
Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
americanmilitarynews.com
Gov. Charlie Baker activates MA National Guard for wildfire
Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard to respond to a wildfire in Rockport, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Bay State amid an extremely dry summer. The Massachusetts National Guard members will help put out hotspots within the containment area of the Briarwood Fire, which has...
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
Massachusetts forecast to be hotter than normal through November
Forecasters predicted in June that the summer of 2022 could be hotter than normal. Two major heat waves later, their foresight appears spot on. While the severe heat of recent months will taper off as summer turns to fall, above-average temperatures may linger on. Forecasters expect September, October and November to be warmer than the months would normally be expected to be.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts teens charged with stealing and altering $250,000 in South Coast checks that were mailed
Two Massachusetts teens have been arrested in a scheme involving a quarter of a million dollars. During this week, the Mattapoisett Police received multiple reports of stolen and altered checks from Mattapoisett residents that mailed the checks at the Mattapoisett Post office outside mailboxes. Amounts of the reported stolen checks to date totaled over $250,000.
Comments / 0