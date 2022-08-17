Read full article on original website
Robert Matthews
3d ago
This is a good move. When you're assaulted in the streets, it's time to street fight back and the public should support law enforcement. The moves taught in the academy don't always transfer well to the streets.
2
Related
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
Florence County murder suspect granted 125K bond in 2020 killing
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge has made a decision on bond for Semori McKnight, who is charged with murder in a 2020 shooting death. McKnight, 26, was given a $125,000 surety bond on Aug. 8, according to Assistant Solicitor Ryan White. McKnight was ordered to home detention and must wear a GPS monitor. […]
Juveniles arrested in connection to Winnsboro shootings
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested two juveniles in connection with a recent string of shootings in the Winnsboro area. Sheriff Will Montgomery released a statement on Friday announcing that on the previous night, his deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Smallwood and Bellfield roads and found the two suspects inside.
One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into South Carolina prison
Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County, S.C. prison, according to an announcement Friday morning.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Bond granted for man indicted in Murdaugh cases, accused of removing evidence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bond hearing took place in Richland County for a man indicted with removing evidence in the Alex Murdaugh cases. Friday morning Attorney General Alan Wilson said Jerry K. Rivers was one of four people indicted by the Grand Jury. Rivers is accused of removing a...
Contractors pepper-sprayed in Irmo while working on ATM, suspects escape with cash
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are investigating a robbery that occurred outside a bank on Lake Murray Boulevard, Friday. Police Chief Bobby Dale said that contracted workers were performing maintenance on the automated teller machine (ATM) outside the First Citizens Bank when two suspects - a male and a female - walked up and used pepper spray as they forced access to cash bins in it. One of the victims was sprayed in the process.
WIS-TV
Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Two juveniles arrested in connection to drive-by shootings, guns found in vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of two juveniles in connection to recent drive by shootings in Winnsboro. FCSO said deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday night near Smallwood Rd and Bellfield Rd on a silver Toyota. Inside the vehicle were two juveniles wanted by the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety.
Suspect who barricaded self in Manning gas station bathroom found in ceiling, police say
MANNING, S.C. — A man barricaded in the ceiling of a gas station bathroom has been arrested on outstanding warrants after a two-hour standoff, Manning Police say. According to Manning Police Lt. Sean Briley, the incident began around 8 a.m. when an officer noticed a man who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants at Murphy USA gas station in front of Walmart on Paxville Highway.
The Post and Courier
Richland deputies treated for fentanyl exposure, prompting sheriff to take precautions
COLUMBIA — After opening a small box containing syringes and baggies of a white powder during a call to a business, Richland Deputy Shannon Huffman started to feel her legs go numb. She told her corporal over the phone, “Sir, I think I’ve been exposed,” as she walked out...
WIS-TV
Suspect found hiding in bathroom ceiling at Manning gas station
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Manning Police Department, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office assisted in arresting a suspect. The suspect, Aaron King, was seen by an officer at Murphy’s Gas Station near Walmart. The officer noticed King had a general session bench warrant and tried to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manninglive.com
Man locks himself in Manning gas station to evade police
A police officer entered the Murphy's gas station in front of the Manning Walmart when he recognized a man who had warrants out for his arrest. The police officer approached the man, who then escaped to the outside of the gas station and locked himself in one of the bathrooms, which have doors on the exterior of the building. The police officer called for backup and they tried to talk the man into exiting the bathroom on his own. However, the man remained barricaded in the bathroom so the police called the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team. When the team arrived, the police continued to try coaxing the man out of the bathroom peacefully. When the man still would not exit the bathroom, the police obtained a key to the door and diffused a gas in an attempt to lure the man out. This did not work either, so they entered the bathroom, where they found the man hiding in the ceiling tiles. Once he was pulled from the ceiling, the man went willfully with the officers who placed him under arrest. They did find a gun in the ceiling tiles, but it turned out to be a BB gun.
kool1027.com
Sheriff’s Office Looking For Help in Elgin
According to the KC Sheriff’s Office, on August 18th, deputies were called to a residence on Kimpton Drive in Elgin, in reference to the home owners noticing multiple bullet holes in their house. It is believed unknown subject(s) shot the victim’s home sometime during the night. No injuries were reported. The victim remembers hearing noise around 5:45am that could have been gunshots.
Vehicle sought in suspected Columbia road rage shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a gray or silver car that they believe was involved in a road rage shooting on North Main Street late Thursday evening. Columbia Police believe the driver of the car, a Honda sedan with plastic on the windows, may have been the woman who shot a female victim around 6 p.m. that day.
WTGS
Sumter County Sheriff's Office offering a $1000 reward for help in a homicide case
SUMTER, SC (WACH)- One man is dead in Sumter County and the sheriff's office says he died more than one month ago. Officials are now offering a $1,000 reward for any information that can lead deputies to any answers about this case. 81-year-old Stephen Collins was found shot to death...
Over 2 dozen suspects charged in monthslong drug operation
LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people were arrested on drug charges after a lengthy undercover operation in Lancaster County, deputies said. Lancaster County investigators have been working on the operation for several months, resulting in the arrest of 26 people on 89 warrants, Sheriff Barry Faile announced. The drugs involved include cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and various controlled substances in pill form. Related charges some suspects are facing include resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and drug trafficking.
wpde.com
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police actively investigate shooting
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting they say took place in broad daylight Thursday. According to CPD the incident took place in the 5100 block of North Main Street this just before 7pm. With this still being in the early stages of their investigation, officials have not been able to release many details about the shooting. However, ABC Columbia News has learned that a woman was struck during the altercation. Police say she suffered a gun shot wound to the lower body, but say the injury does not appear to be life threatening.
wach.com
One person arrested after fight at Krispy Kreme, Columbia Police investigating
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- An 18-year-old has been arrested for disorderly conduct after a fight broke out at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road on Thursday, according to Columbia Police. Officials said the fight was among teenagers and one of them was an employee at the Krispy Kreme. That employee...
