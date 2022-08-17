A police officer entered the Murphy's gas station in front of the Manning Walmart when he recognized a man who had warrants out for his arrest. The police officer approached the man, who then escaped to the outside of the gas station and locked himself in one of the bathrooms, which have doors on the exterior of the building. The police officer called for backup and they tried to talk the man into exiting the bathroom on his own. However, the man remained barricaded in the bathroom so the police called the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team. When the team arrived, the police continued to try coaxing the man out of the bathroom peacefully. When the man still would not exit the bathroom, the police obtained a key to the door and diffused a gas in an attempt to lure the man out. This did not work either, so they entered the bathroom, where they found the man hiding in the ceiling tiles. Once he was pulled from the ceiling, the man went willfully with the officers who placed him under arrest. They did find a gun in the ceiling tiles, but it turned out to be a BB gun.

MANNING, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO