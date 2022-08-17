ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Robert Matthews
3d ago

This is a good move. When you're assaulted in the streets, it's time to street fight back and the public should support law enforcement. The moves taught in the academy don't always transfer well to the streets.

News19 WLTX

Juveniles arrested in connection to Winnsboro shootings

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested two juveniles in connection with a recent string of shootings in the Winnsboro area. Sheriff Will Montgomery released a statement on Friday announcing that on the previous night, his deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Smallwood and Bellfield roads and found the two suspects inside.
WINNSBORO, SC
News19 WLTX

One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.
WINNSBORO, SC
Kershaw County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Kershaw County, SC
News19 WLTX

Contractors pepper-sprayed in Irmo while working on ATM, suspects escape with cash

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are investigating a robbery that occurred outside a bank on Lake Murray Boulevard, Friday. Police Chief Bobby Dale said that contracted workers were performing maintenance on the automated teller machine (ATM) outside the First Citizens Bank when two suspects - a male and a female - walked up and used pepper spray as they forced access to cash bins in it. One of the victims was sprayed in the process.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Two juveniles arrested in connection to drive-by shootings, guns found in vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of two juveniles in connection to recent drive by shootings in Winnsboro. FCSO said deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday night near Smallwood Rd and Bellfield Rd on a silver Toyota. Inside the vehicle were two juveniles wanted by the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety.
WINNSBORO, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect who barricaded self in Manning gas station bathroom found in ceiling, police say

MANNING, S.C. — A man barricaded in the ceiling of a gas station bathroom has been arrested on outstanding warrants after a two-hour standoff, Manning Police say. According to Manning Police Lt. Sean Briley, the incident began around 8 a.m. when an officer noticed a man who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants at Murphy USA gas station in front of Walmart on Paxville Highway.
MANNING, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect found hiding in bathroom ceiling at Manning gas station

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Manning Police Department, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office assisted in arresting a suspect. The suspect, Aaron King, was seen by an officer at Murphy’s Gas Station near Walmart. The officer noticed King had a general session bench warrant and tried to...
MANNING, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
manninglive.com

Man locks himself in Manning gas station to evade police

A police officer entered the Murphy's gas station in front of the Manning Walmart when he recognized a man who had warrants out for his arrest. The police officer approached the man, who then escaped to the outside of the gas station and locked himself in one of the bathrooms, which have doors on the exterior of the building. The police officer called for backup and they tried to talk the man into exiting the bathroom on his own. However, the man remained barricaded in the bathroom so the police called the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team. When the team arrived, the police continued to try coaxing the man out of the bathroom peacefully. When the man still would not exit the bathroom, the police obtained a key to the door and diffused a gas in an attempt to lure the man out. This did not work either, so they entered the bathroom, where they found the man hiding in the ceiling tiles. Once he was pulled from the ceiling, the man went willfully with the officers who placed him under arrest. They did find a gun in the ceiling tiles, but it turned out to be a BB gun.
MANNING, SC
kool1027.com

Sheriff’s Office Looking For Help in Elgin

According to the KC Sheriff’s Office, on August 18th, deputies were called to a residence on Kimpton Drive in Elgin, in reference to the home owners noticing multiple bullet holes in their house. It is believed unknown subject(s) shot the victim’s home sometime during the night. No injuries were reported. The victim remembers hearing noise around 5:45am that could have been gunshots.
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Vehicle sought in suspected Columbia road rage shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a gray or silver car that they believe was involved in a road rage shooting on North Main Street late Thursday evening. Columbia Police believe the driver of the car, a Honda sedan with plastic on the windows, may have been the woman who shot a female victim around 6 p.m. that day.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Over 2 dozen suspects charged in monthslong drug operation

LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people were arrested on drug charges after a lengthy undercover operation in Lancaster County, deputies said. Lancaster County investigators have been working on the operation for several months, resulting in the arrest of 26 people on 89 warrants, Sheriff Barry Faile announced. The drugs involved include cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and various controlled substances in pill form. Related charges some suspects are facing include resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and drug trafficking.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police actively investigate shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting they say took place in broad daylight Thursday. According to CPD the incident took place in the 5100 block of North Main Street this just before 7pm. With this still being in the early stages of their investigation, officials have not been able to release many details about the shooting. However, ABC Columbia News has learned that a woman was struck during the altercation. Police say she suffered a gun shot wound to the lower body, but say the injury does not appear to be life threatening.
COLUMBIA, SC

