Today (Aug. 16) at about 7:15 p.m. a couple drove their child to the Riverside Park, David McQueen Riverside Park Pavilion and playground. They let this female grade school aged child loose on the grounds with a full-sized shovel, yes, a shovel, adult sized. They let this kid run around unsupervised to dig up the playground area with the slides and jungle gyms. There were piles of wood chip mulch placed there in preparation for re-doing the lots which she dug into to scatter some mulch, then ran around digging holes in the rest of the park to continue into the grassy areas. Her mother joined her later to actually help hold the shovel while the kid jumped on it to free up some sod. These holes will be great places for people to get injured. They were never covered up. The kid actually broke out into a crying hysteria when they were going to leave because she hadn’t done as much damage as she wanted to.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO