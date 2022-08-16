ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

elizabethton.com

Bertha “June” Williams

Bertha “June” Williams, 93, of Elizabethton (Stoney Creek Community), died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center following an illness of several months. June was born March 19, 1929 in Carter County and was the daughter of the late Weldon and Hazel Ensor Davis. June was preceded in death by her husband, Roby Williams; a son, Hubert Williams; a grandson, Josh Lightsey; three sisters and two brothers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Bob Cable was ‘Elizabethton’ proud; he made our town prettier and better

Robert “Bob” Cable was pretty well-known around Elizabethton. For more than 30 years he was owner of Ledford Upholstery in Elizabethton. The business was Cable’s home away from home as it was there he met with politicians, local town leaders and business people to plan projects and ways to promote the town. If you were thinking of running for office, you went to see Cable. He could introduce you to people of influence.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Helen Kate Tester

(November 6, 1925 – August 15, 2022) Helen Kate Garland Tester, 96, was carried away by angels on Monday, August 15, 2022. She endured poor health with patience and good humor for many years but became weary and longed to join the Lord. She died at her home on Stoney Creek as she wanted to do.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule

Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of August 22-26: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; National Senior Citizens Day: Who’s that Baby? Can you match baby pictures to your fellow members? Don’t forget to bring your baby picture in! Prizes awarded to the best guessers!; Lunch — Breaded Chicken Tenders, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Rosa Stout celebrates 100th birthday Aug. 22

Rosa Williams Stout will celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday, August 22, 2022. She is a lifelong resident of Carter County and now resides on Grove Street in Elizabethton. Rosa is still moderately active but shares her home with her son, Dayton. Her two daughters, Charlotte Caudill and Shelby Mottern,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Frances Marie Martin Peters – 5/22/1928 – 8/17/2022

ELIZABETHTON — We can only imagine mommy’s happiness upon seeing JESUS and being reunited with our dad (Wade), our two brothers (Michael and Richard), and other friends and family today. As a family we would like to acknowledge that we were the ones blessed to have such a...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Carroll: Volunteer constables providing security on school campuses

Bob Carroll has been a constable in Carter County for more than 40 years, but he’s never volunteered to work on a school campus until this fall. Carroll and nearly a dozen other constables have formed a volunteer network to provide security patrols to Carter County school campuses without full-time school resource officers.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Three local students attend Teen Board Dance this weekend

Three local high school students have been invited to be one of the presentees at the 62nd Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance this weekend in Knoxville. They include Cheyenne Fair, a senior at Hampton High School; Olivia Grace Holly of Elizabethton High School; and Hannah Gabrielle McDonnell of Elizabethton High School.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

National VFW honors local post commander

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) announces that Andrew C. Wetzell II has achieved All-American status as a Post Commander. To achieve this honor, post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth, and strong support of VFW core programs. Wetzel,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Miss Relay For Life Pageant funds fight against cancer

The Covered Bridge Park Stage will bedazzle the crowd when lovely ladies gather Sept. 10 in hopes of being crowned a queen during the Miss Relay For Life Pageant. The pageant will donate $100 to the American Cancer Society with the community’s support of collecting $1 votes and placing them on their favorite contestants. The contestant with the most $1 votes will win a gorgeous crown.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Two new agents join Russ Swanay Real Estate and Auction Company

Russ Swanay and David Collins of Russ Swanay Real Estate and Auction Company announce the addition of two new, highly experienced agents to their firm. Jacob Force is a local homegrown realtor with a passion for serving his clients. Jacob began his real estate career in 2020 and has been a multi-million dollar producer ever since. He enjoys Tennessee Volunteer football, fishing and spending time with his wife and two children. His stated mission is to provide his clients with the highest level of professional and ethical home buying and selling experience possible.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Holston Medical Group Urgent Care Centers welcomes Linda Funk, FNP

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Linda “Boo” Funk, FNP, to HMG Urgent Care Centers located at HMG Medical Plaza,105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 1F, Kingsport, and at Sapling Grove, 240 Medical Park Blvd., Suite 1700, Bristol. Funk has a background of providing acute care in...
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

A new kind of insanity

Today (Aug. 16) at about 7:15 p.m. a couple drove their child to the Riverside Park, David McQueen Riverside Park Pavilion and playground. They let this female grade school aged child loose on the grounds with a full-sized shovel, yes, a shovel, adult sized. They let this kid run around unsupervised to dig up the playground area with the slides and jungle gyms. There were piles of wood chip mulch placed there in preparation for re-doing the lots which she dug into to scatter some mulch, then ran around digging holes in the rest of the park to continue into the grassy areas. Her mother joined her later to actually help hold the shovel while the kid jumped on it to free up some sod. These holes will be great places for people to get injured. They were never covered up. The kid actually broke out into a crying hysteria when they were going to leave because she hadn’t done as much damage as she wanted to.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Lady Cyclones fall to defending Three Rivers Conference Champion

The Elizabethton High School Lady Cyclones fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference following a loss to Tennessee High. The Lady Cyclones volleyball team traveled to Bristol Thursday night to take on conference foe Tennessee High, losing in three sets 25-8, 25-12 and 25-7 to the defending Three Rivers Conference Champion.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Hampton comes back to take win at Pigeon Forge

The Hampton Bulldogs come back from a 16-12 deficit to defeat Pigeon Forge 20-16 on Friday. Hampton went into halftime leading 12-0 on scores by running back Levi Lunsford and quarterback Dylan Trivett. Pigeon Forge fought back in the third quarter and took a 16-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Happy Valley holds off Cloudland

A penalty plagued contest saw the Happy Valley Warriors overcome eight penalties for 75 yards to hand Cloudland a 22-14 loss on Warrior Hill on Friday night. Senior Joseph Sowards rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown for Happy Valley while Gage McKinney led all rushers with 107 yards on 13 tries.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun coming to the JRT stage

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre is thrilled to present Annie Get Your Gun, running August 26-September 11. This western musical features some of the best songs by Irving Berlin, like “Anything You Can Do” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business.”. The popular love story, based on...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

Jr. Cyclones blow past Jr. Blazers

Coach Brock Pittman and the T.A. Dugger Jr. Cyclones were looking to keep their early season success rolling on Thursday at Brown-Childress Stadium when they welcomed the Boone Jr. Blazers to Elizabethton. After a quick response to an early Jr. Cyclone score by the Jr. Blazers, TAD took control and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

E-T Spay & Neuter moves to new location

East Tennessee Spay & Neuter Signups has now moved to a new location; Alley Kat is located at 150 E. Elk Ave. A spokesman for the organization says the move allows an easier flow, more room and the business can now accept credit cards as payment with a small $3 service fee.
BRISTOL, VA

