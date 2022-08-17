Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Middle School in Weston on Lockdown Due to Student Threat: City Officials
Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston is on lockdown as police investigate a student threat Friday, city officials said. Broward Sheriff's deputies responded to the school before 3:30 p.m. for a call of a suspicious incident. Officials said a student overheard another student say he has a gun in his...
NBC Miami
Two Arrested, Accused of Voter Fraud in Broward County
Two men are facing voter fraud charges in Broward County for allegedly casting mail-in ballots in the 2020 primary and general elections. Nathaniel Singleton, 71, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced to 18 years. He was released from state prison in 2007, according to the state’s Department of Corrections.
NBC Miami
New Broward Fitness Class Transforms Exercise Landscape with Caribbean Flair
A new fitness class in Broward has set a goal of transforming the landscape of exercise, and it’s a class that people can try out for free. It’s called ‘Soca Step,’ a dance fusion fitness class with Caribbean roots. “The Atmosphere is like a concert,” said...
NBC Miami
20 People in Florida Facing Voter Fraud Charges: Gov. DeSantis
Multiple people throughout Florida who'd been disqualified from voting because of felony convictions are facing voter fraud charges, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday. DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. Some of the 20 people facing charges were from South Florida...
NBC Miami
Emotional Procession Held for Miami-Dade Detective Killed in Line of Duty
An emotional procession was held Friday morning to honor a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The flag-draped coffin of Det. Cesar “Echy” Echaverry was escorted from Jackson Memorial Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office by ambulance. Hundreds of...
NBC Miami
Miami Firefighter Behind ‘Who Cares' Message About Slain Cop Fired
A Miami firefighter who drew backlash over his controversial "who cares" message about the death of a Miami-Dade detective in the line of duty has been fired, his chief said. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban announced Friday that the department had fired one of their firefighters after confirming he'd posted the message.
NBC Miami
Procession Friday to Move Body of Fallen Miami-Dade Police Detective
The body of a Miami-Dade Police detective who died from injuries suffered in a Monday shooting will be taken to the county’s Medical Examiner’s office on Friday. A police procession and Rendering of Honors will take place for Det. Cesar Echaverry, who died Wednesday from injuries suffered while attempting to stop a robbery suspect. Echaverry’s body will be taken from Jackson Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m.
NBC Miami
City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center
The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Cruiser Crashes Into Cutler Bay Home
A wild scene Wednesday night at a Cutler Bay home after a Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser crashed into it. Only in Dade reports that an on-duty MDPD unit was responding to an emergency call when the officer crashed into an occupied residence at the 9600 block of Cutler Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.
NBC Miami
Pedestrian Struck and Killed at Dania Beach Intersection: BSO
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Dania Beach early Thursday. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace, where a car was seen with a shattered windshield. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies found one person dead at...
NBC Miami
Man Who Shot Student, Robbed Him of $1 Arrested: Miami Beach Police
Police have arrested a man who they say shot an architecture student after stealing $1 from him last month in Miami Beach. Miami Beach Police detectives took Ranier Figueroa, 25, into custody Thursday in Miami Springs in connection with the July 21 shooting. Miami Beach Police said the victim and...
NBC Miami
Man Who Died After Eating Raw Oysters Also Had Drugs in System: Medical Examiner
A South Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month also had a number of drugs in his system including cocaine and Fentanyl, a medical examiner's report said. The report from the Broward County Medical Examiner said 44-year-old Roger Pinckney tested positive for cannabis, cocaine, Fentanyl, oxycodone and opiates after his death on July 31.
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Deadly Fort Lauderdale Condo Fire
An eight-month investigation into a deadly fire in a Fort Lauderdale condominium has resulted in an arrest for murder. Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward County jail records showed. Rush is accused of setting a fire in a 9th-floor condo at...
NBC Miami
Death Investigation Underway Near Dania Beach Intersection
Police are investigating the scene early Thursday morning in a Dania Beach intersection that left at least one person dead. Officers arrived at the scene on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace just after 2 a.m., where a car was seen with a shattered windshield. A body was...
NBC Miami
Child Dies After Being Pulled from Lake in Coconut Creek
A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he was pulled from a lake in a Coconut Creek neighborhood, police said. First responders arrived before 6:30 p.m. at the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek Police said. Paramedics gave the boy CPR after a neighbor pulled him out of the water,...
NBC Miami
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
NBC Miami
Body Found in Water After Small Plane Crash Off Pompano Beach
A person's body was recovered from the ocean after a small plane crashed off Pompano Beach Thursday, officials said. U.S. Coast Guard crews made the discovery after they were alerted of a possible downed aircraft by the U.S. Air Force earlier in the day, officials said. The person's identity wasn't...
NBC Miami
Dirty Dishes Dispute Ends With Two Charges of Attempted Murder in Davie
An argument over sloppy housekeeping triggered gunfire that left two people wounded and another facing two charges of attempted murder. It started as a dispute over dirty dishes that escalated into an argument over how Malik Harper never cleaned up after himself, according to the arrest report. Harper, 24, shared...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating After Man's Body Found in Hollywood Neighborhood
An investigation was underway after a man's body was found in a Hollywood neighborhood Friday morning. The discovery was made on the side of a road in the area of Taft Street and 64th Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. Hollywood Police officials confirmed at least one person was found dead...
