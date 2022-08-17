ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

Middle School in Weston on Lockdown Due to Student Threat: City Officials

Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston is on lockdown as police investigate a student threat Friday, city officials said. Broward Sheriff's deputies responded to the school before 3:30 p.m. for a call of a suspicious incident. Officials said a student overheard another student say he has a gun in his...
WESTON, FL
NBC Miami

Two Arrested, Accused of Voter Fraud in Broward County

Two men are facing voter fraud charges in Broward County for allegedly casting mail-in ballots in the 2020 primary and general elections. Nathaniel Singleton, 71, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced to 18 years. He was released from state prison in 2007, according to the state’s Department of Corrections.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

20 People in Florida Facing Voter Fraud Charges: Gov. DeSantis

Multiple people throughout Florida who'd been disqualified from voting because of felony convictions are facing voter fraud charges, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday. DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. Some of the 20 people facing charges were from South Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Miami Firefighter Behind ‘Who Cares' Message About Slain Cop Fired

A Miami firefighter who drew backlash over his controversial "who cares" message about the death of a Miami-Dade detective in the line of duty has been fired, his chief said. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban announced Friday that the department had fired one of their firefighters after confirming he'd posted the message.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Procession Friday to Move Body of Fallen Miami-Dade Police Detective

The body of a Miami-Dade Police detective who died from injuries suffered in a Monday shooting will be taken to the county’s Medical Examiner’s office on Friday. A police procession and Rendering of Honors will take place for Det. Cesar Echaverry, who died Wednesday from injuries suffered while attempting to stop a robbery suspect. Echaverry’s body will be taken from Jackson Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center

The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Cruiser Crashes Into Cutler Bay Home

A wild scene Wednesday night at a Cutler Bay home after a Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser crashed into it. Only in Dade reports that an on-duty MDPD unit was responding to an emergency call when the officer crashed into an occupied residence at the 9600 block of Cutler Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.
CUTLER BAY, FL
NBC Miami

Pedestrian Struck and Killed at Dania Beach Intersection: BSO

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Dania Beach early Thursday. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace, where a car was seen with a shattered windshield. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies found one person dead at...
NBC Miami

Man Who Shot Student, Robbed Him of $1 Arrested: Miami Beach Police

Police have arrested a man who they say shot an architecture student after stealing $1 from him last month in Miami Beach. Miami Beach Police detectives took Ranier Figueroa, 25, into custody Thursday in Miami Springs in connection with the July 21 shooting. Miami Beach Police said the victim and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Death Investigation Underway Near Dania Beach Intersection

Police are investigating the scene early Thursday morning in a Dania Beach intersection that left at least one person dead. Officers arrived at the scene on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace just after 2 a.m., where a car was seen with a shattered windshield. A body was...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Child Dies After Being Pulled from Lake in Coconut Creek

A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he was pulled from a lake in a Coconut Creek neighborhood, police said. First responders arrived before 6:30 p.m. at the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek Police said. Paramedics gave the boy CPR after a neighbor pulled him out of the water,...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale

A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police

A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Body Found in Water After Small Plane Crash Off Pompano Beach

A person's body was recovered from the ocean after a small plane crashed off Pompano Beach Thursday, officials said. U.S. Coast Guard crews made the discovery after they were alerted of a possible downed aircraft by the U.S. Air Force earlier in the day, officials said. The person's identity wasn't...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Dirty Dishes Dispute Ends With Two Charges of Attempted Murder in Davie

An argument over sloppy housekeeping triggered gunfire that left two people wounded and another facing two charges of attempted murder. It started as a dispute over dirty dishes that escalated into an argument over how Malik Harper never cleaned up after himself, according to the arrest report. Harper, 24, shared...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating After Man's Body Found in Hollywood Neighborhood

An investigation was underway after a man's body was found in a Hollywood neighborhood Friday morning. The discovery was made on the side of a road in the area of Taft Street and 64th Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. Hollywood Police officials confirmed at least one person was found dead...

