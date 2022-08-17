Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Popculture
Robert De Niro to Play Multiple Roles in New Gangster Movie 'Wise Guys'
The only thing better than one wise guy played by Robert De Niro is two. The actor is returning to the genre that made him a superstar with Wise Guys, a new project directed by Barry Levinson and written by Goodfellas writer Nicholas Pileggi. Levinson directed De Niro in Wag the Dog, Sleepers, What Just Happened and The Wizard of Lies.
Wolfgang Petersen, Director of 'Air Force One,' Dies After Cancer Battle
The German director also helmed blockbusters like "In the Line of Fire" and "The NeverEnding Story."
Heat 2: Al Pacino would be up for ‘going younger’ using de-ageing tech for Michael Mann film prequel
Michael Mann’s follow-up to Heat brings back characters made famous by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.The book, titled Heat 2, is the filmmaker’s debut novel, and is a prequel to the 1995 film in which the actors play detective Vincent Hanna and criminal Neil McCauley, respectively.Mann has already said he plans to make the book into a film, which has led many to wonder who would play the younger versions of the characters. While Pacino recently namechecked Timothée Chalamet as a possible star to play his character, back in 2019, he actually suggested he’d be up for using...
Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at 74
Trixie Flynn, who served as an invaluable personal assistant to such Hollywood A-listers as James Gandolfini, Steve McQueen, James L. Brooks, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, has died. She was 74. Flynn died July 22 of sudden respiratory failure at her home in Marietta, Georgia, her son, theater scenic designer Seamus M. Bourne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Pat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,' Dies at 69John Steiner, Actor in 'Caligula,' Dies at 81 Flynn spent 12 years working for Gandolfini and was an...
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
The Mysterious Life and Death of Actress Inger Stevens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the sources mentioned and/or gathered through TheHollywoodReporter.com, and LATimes.com, among others.]
Kirk Douglas Once Explained to Michael Douglas Why ‘Romancing the Stone’ Is His Most ‘Important’ Movie
Actor Kirk Douglas once told his son, Michael Douglas, that the most important film of his career was 'Romancing the Stone.'
‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed
James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies
Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
Denzel Washington: ‘Training Day’ Was Not ‘Written for a Black Guy,’ Antoine Fuqua ‘Brought Gangster to It’
“Training Day” almost looked a whole lot different. The Oscar-winning film, starring Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington as LAPD partners, at first was scripted as a “Lethal Weapon”-type movie, according to lead star Washington. “I don’t think it was written for a Black guy,” Washington said of his role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was more like a plaid-shirt [wearing] guy with beer bottles in the back.” Instead, director Antoine Fuqua ushered in different take for the film. “Antoine was the one that brought gangster to it,” Washington added. Fuqua later told THR that he connected with Washington over his “raw”...
How John Wayne Helped This ‘Scared to Death’ Actress Conquer Her Fears on Set
John Wayne could be one of the most respectful actors toward his costars on numerous movie sets throughout his career. In fact, Wayne would go so far as to help one actress who reportedly was “scared to death.” Who could this be? Maureen O’Hara, who starred with The Duke in The Quiet Man? Nope. It happened to be actress Lorna Gray, who appeared with Wayne in the movie Red River Range in 1938.
Popculture
Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication
UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
John Wayne Once Admitted ‘Undoubtedly 1 of My Worst Movies Ever’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once explained which of his movies he considered to be one of his worst over the course of his career.
Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed
Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
Sacheen Littlefeather: Actor says John Wayne tried to remove her from Oscars stage after political speech
Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the abuse she endured over her 1973 Oscars speech.The actor and activist graced the stage on Marlon Brando’s behalf after he was awarded Best Actor for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in The Godfather.In a powerful speech, she rejected the award as part of Brando’s protest of Hollywood’s depictions of Native American people. The gesture also intended to highlight the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were ongoing.At the time,...
Why Jonah Hill ‘Immediately Hated’ ‘Superbad’ Co-Star Christopher Mintz-Plasse At First
The actor known for his comedic roles was not loving McLovin when they first met.
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
‘The Perfect Storm’ Star Diane Lane Reflects on Late Director Wolfgang Petersen
For the common moviegoer, they often remember their favorite film by a specific actor or even their favorite character, but behind the camera sits the person controlling it all – the director. While most know of directors like Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, many would be astonished to find out that classic films like Air Force One, Troy, The Perfect Storm, and even The NeverEnding Story all have the same director, Wolfgang Petersen. With his career dating back to the 60s, the director sadly passed away on Friday from pancreatic cancer.
