Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit, Indonesian president says, setting up showdown with Biden
The leaders of China and Russia both plan to attend November's G20 summit, its host said Thursday, setting up a high-profile showdown with US President Joe Biden.
Opinion: Some Russian and Chinese citizens are voting with their feet
Putin and Xi will continue to claim their systems are superior to democracy. But those who disagree with them at home, unable to speak out, will either keep quiet, keep their criticism to barely-audible whispers, or vote with their feet, writes Frida Ghitis.
If North Korea has Covid beat, why buy 1 million face masks from China?
North Korea imported more than 1 million facial masks and 15,000 pairs of rubber gloves from China in July, shortly before declaring victory over Covid-19, Chinese trade figures show.
German dependence on China growing 'at tremendous pace', research shows
BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The German economy became more dependent on China in the first half of 2022, with direct investment and its trade deficit reaching new heights, despite political pressure on Berlin to pivot away from Beijing, according to research seen by Reuters.
China Stands by Sanctions on Lithuanian Official After Taiwan Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday its sanctions on Lithuania's deputy transport minister were an appropriate and reasonable response to her recent visit to Taiwan. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin spoke after Lithuania demanded China remove sanctions imposed on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan.
The twist no one saw coming for Bed Bath & Beyond
This summer is all about sequels. We've had Top Gun, Jurassic World, Thor... and now we're all buying tickets for GameStop Part 2: Bed Bath & Beyond.
Russians 'can't move anywhere further' in Ukraine, says Fmr. Ukrainian Defense Minister
Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk tells Sara Sidner western weapons helped halt Russia’s progress in Ukraine, but more is needed.
Plane failed to descend as pilots reportedly fell asleep during flight
Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia on Monday, according to an Aviation Herald report.
Russia jumps to become third-largest market for yuan payments amid sanctions
LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia has charged up to third place in a list of countries outside mainland China using the yuan for global payments, highlighting how it is being affected by Western sanctions.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
CNN Exclusive: 'Ludicrous.' 'Ridiculous.' 'A complete fiction.': Former Trump officials say his claim of 'standing order' to declassify is nonsense
In the days since the FBI seized classified and top secret documents from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, the former President and his allies have claimed that Trump had a "standing order" to declassify documents he took from the Oval Office to the White House residence.
Maggie Haberman on possible reasons Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman explains the possible reasons why former President Donald Trump took classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago home.
Britain is plunging deeper into crisis by the day, but its government is missing in action
The United Kingdom is enduring a summer of misery as its beloved health service descends into crisis, inflation soars, taps run dry and strikes halt trains. Meanwhile, the government is nowhere to be seen.
Ukraine launches fresh strike on Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters
Video on Twitter appears to show reported drone attack on Sevastopol but Russians say at least one device was shot down
Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan
Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
Featherweight boxer Ramla Ali looks to break barriers in Saudi Arabia's first ever female fight
After fleeing war in Somalia as a child, featherweight boxer Ramla Ali has had to fight for everything she has.
Ukraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant - Zelenskiy
LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with the U.N. secretary-general and Turkey's leader.
Blasts, fresh drone attacks rock Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front
KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia reported fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Friday evening, a day after explosions erupted near military bases in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, apparent displays of Kyiv's growing ability to pummel Moscow's assets far from front lines.
Chinese property developers' cash flows have plunged by more than 20%
Developer cash flows through July are down 24% year-on-year on an annualized basis, according to Oxford Economics' lead economist, Tommy Wu. That's a sharp slowdown from growth for nearly every year since at least 2009, the data showed. Recent homebuyers' refusal to pay mortgages has worsened real estate developers' funding...
Alexander Lukashenko Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts for some background information about Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
