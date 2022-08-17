Read full article on original website
Michael
3d ago
This is why I am always nervous to take small plane or helicopter for sightseeing. Too many accidents happened.
Wing and a prayer! Man narrowly misses being killed by falling passenger plane's 7lb steel wing bolt that crashed to earth right next to him outside Maine Capitol building
A man has revealed how he narrowly missed being killed by a 7lb steel bolt from a passenger airplane that fell from the sky and crashed a few feet in front of him on the street. Maine Capitol Police Screener Craig Donohue was only a few feet from disaster when...
AOL Corp
BASE jumper plunges to his death in ‘rugged and hazardous’ valley, Utah officials say
A man died while BASE jumping into a Utah valley, deputies said. The 32-year-old man went BASE jumping near Parriott Mesa on Wednesday, July 20, the Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said. BASE jumpers parachute from a high structure or cliff. The man crashed into a slope and...
Watch this! Plane crashes on freeway and hits car – all caught on camera
Incredible plane crash caught on camera, as an aircraft hits a car on a California freeway before bursting into flames
A pilot who fell to his death was 'visibly upset' over midflight emergency, officials say
A pilot who fell to his death from a twin-engine plane in North Carolina last month appeared "visibly upset" and told his co-pilot that he felt sick and needed air after a midflight emergency, federal officials said Tuesday. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, who was second-in-command on the CASA CN-212 Aviocar,...
AOL Corp
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered broken back after plane landed so hard she 'thought the plane had crashed'
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing in California, when the plane hit the runway so hard she thought it had crashed. The woman, who was not named in the investigation, was seated in the aft jump...
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
Heartbreaking details emerge of three bodies found in Glacier National Park after campers heard cries for help
THREE bodies were found in Glacier National Park this week with rangers now investigating what led up to the tragedies. A group of campers described hearing cries for help before one body was found at the bottom of a steep off-trail slope on Monday. A 79-year-old Florida man was attempting...
Bodycam footage shows woman crying out ‘I don’t want to die’ during fatal arrest in Salt Lake City
Bodycam footage released by the Salt Lake City Police department shows a 40-year-old woman crying out “I don’t want to die” during her arrest which was found to have contributed to her death several weeks later, according to medical examiners in Utah. Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was arrested on 11 January and body camera footage of the incident was released on Thursday. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune. “Help! They’re going to kill me! Help me!” she can be heard yelling in the footage. “Please don’t shoot!” she later shouted. “Don’t...
Air traffic controllers say co-pilot who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency 'jumped,' 911 call shows
A 911 call made by air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency last week may have jumped, a recording released on Tuesday showed. The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was recovered last weekend after he plunged from the plane...
People
Teen Left Close to Death After Bison Throws Her 15 Feet Into the Air Severing Her Femoral Artery
A woman who was thrown 15 feet into the air while being attacked by a bison is a living "miracle," she says. Amelia "Mia" Dean, 19, and a friend, along with her friend's dog, were on day two of a month-long cross-country road trip, and at the end of a hike along a Custer State Park trail in South Dakota, when they came face-to-face with a bison.
Two dead after aircraft crashes into lake on Arizona-Utah border
Two people are dead and five more injured after a small aircraft crashed into a lake on the border between Arizona and Utah on Saturday, authorities say.The Cessna 207 carrying a pilot and six passengers reported an engine problem shortly before the plane plunged into Lake Powell National Park near the small Arizona city of Page at around 5.30pm, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Two passengers died, three suffered serious injuries and two others had minor injuries, according to authorities.The identities of the victims have not yet been released.The plane became submerged in the lake after...
Three people killed when two planes collide in midair at California airport
Three people were killed when two planes collided midair at a California airport on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. The accident took place on Thursday afternoon at the Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, California, a town of just more than 50,000 people located on Monterey Bay roughly 50 miles south of San Jose.The victims will not be publicly identified until their families have been notified, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.“Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after two planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities,” the City of Watsonville tweeted following the...
2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire
A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
Colorado Man Dives Behind Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Massive Charging Bull Moose
Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s...
