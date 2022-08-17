ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 13

Michael
3d ago

This is why I am always nervous to take small plane or helicopter for sightseeing. Too many accidents happened.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Page, AZ
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Page, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Page, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sullivan
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Bodycam footage shows woman crying out ‘I don’t want to die’ during fatal arrest in Salt Lake City

Bodycam footage released by the Salt Lake City Police department shows a 40-year-old woman crying out “I don’t want to die” during her arrest which was found to have contributed to her death several weeks later, according to medical examiners in Utah. Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was arrested on 11 January and body camera footage of the incident was released on Thursday. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune. “Help! They’re going to kill me! Help me!” she can be heard yelling in the footage. “Please don’t shoot!” she later shouted. “Don’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#French#Cnn Com
The Independent

Two dead after aircraft crashes into lake on Arizona-Utah border

Two people are dead and five more injured after a small aircraft crashed into a lake on the border between Arizona and Utah on Saturday, authorities say.The Cessna 207 carrying a pilot and six passengers reported an engine problem shortly before the plane plunged into Lake Powell National Park near the small Arizona city of Page at around 5.30pm, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Two passengers died, three suffered serious injuries and two others had minor injuries, according to authorities.The identities of the victims have not yet been released.The plane became submerged in the lake after...
The Independent

Three people killed when two planes collide in midair at California airport

Three people were killed when two planes collided midair at a California airport on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. The accident took place on Thursday afternoon at the Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, California, a town of just more than 50,000 people located on Monterey Bay roughly 50 miles south of San Jose.The victims will not be publicly identified until their families have been notified, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.“Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after two planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities,” the City of Watsonville tweeted following the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC News

2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire

A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
SALMON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy